Sept. 20
John Robert Spalding, 1934 N. Sixth St., new residential addition.
James Sampson, 600 33rd Ave. N., residential fence.
Matthew Showalter, 2924 N. Third St., residential exterior remodel.
Christine Pantoja, 802 Fourth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Jeffrey Mark Leonard, 511 10 Ave. S., residential exterior remodel.
John P. and Jane F. Vanhorn, 1008 Second Ave. S., residential ramp.
323-329 10th Avenue North Cooperative, 323-329 10th Ave. N., new driveway.
James E. and Sherry L. West, 1807 Glendale Rd., residential siding.
Lerup Assets, LLC., 1011 S. Fifth St., residential electric.
Patrick Darby, 220 22nd Ave. N., residential vinyl siding, detached garage.
Melanie N. Melton, 1201 27th Ave. N., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Conner Lee, 620 S. Tenth St., residential wood fence.
Matthew C. Whipple and Christine J. Whipple, 1314 15th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Sept. 21
William Corrick, 1917 Lincoln Way, commercial renovation, convert Taco Bell to Starbucks.
Mercy Medical Center Clinton, 520 15th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
2530 W. Haven Place, LLC., 2530 W. Haven Pl., residential air-conditioning.
James R. Connell, 608 Fourth Ave. S., residential water heater.
4th Ave. Lofts, LLC, 238 Fourth Ave. N., commercial exterior repair.
Keith Curtis, 508 11th Ave. S., residential front stair replacement.
John J. and Diane Lingle, 703 12th Ave. N., residential water heater.
David J. Dawson, 560 Ninth Ave. S., residential tear-off, architectural.
Daljeet S. Dhillon, 2202 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Scott D. and Kathleen M. Raab, 1116 Fifth Ave. N., residential furnace and air-conditioning.
Ashley Eversoll, 827 Park Pl., residential wood fence.
Jon and Susan Jacques, 3400 McKinley St., residential heating, ventilation, air-conditioning.
Sept. 22
Kathryn M. and Franklin A. Park, 2512 N. Third St., residential renewable solar.
Kymber Just, 750 12th Ave. S., residential roof.
Jordan Richeson, 838 11th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off.
Robert M. Alt and Valarie A. Rodgers, 2314 N. Second St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Roy Y. and Michelle Goodwin, 111 N. 18th St., residential roof.
Thomas E. and Amy L. Fuller, 2820 N. Third St., residential shed.
Sept. 23
Steve Riojas, 555 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Karli A. Schoenfeld, 275 22nd Ave. N., residential roof.
Benjamin Kinney, 1102 S. 32nd St., residential addition, add four-seasons rooms.
Steven J. and Mary J. Dopson, 559 30th Ave. N., residential kitchen remodel.
L & W Enterprises, LLC., 2750 S. 27th St., commercial electric, all wiring and connections for remodel of Kiddy Kollege.
Shane A. Haskell, 327 Thorwaldsen Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Jane L. Rice, 432 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
John J. and Leslie A. Yahn, 1127 Jefferies Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Wade W. Stracener, 1342 Florence Ave., residential water heater.
Kenneth Doxee, 1528 Prospect Ave., residential water heater.
Thomas B. and Nan E. Waldorf, 519 19th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Vernon L. and Linda K. Smith, 87 Whispering Pines, residential water heater.
Robert H. and Joan E. Lyon, 3014 Pershing Blvd., residential water heater.
Sept. 24
Jimmy and Danielle Martin, 347 S. 14th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Samuel and Leona Camacho, 238 18th Pl., roof.
Charlie Turner, 718 13th Ave. N., residential water heater.
Josie Marie Reader 2819 N. Third St., residential fence.
Kenneth E. Carey, 1103 N. Third St., residential roof.
Jeremiah Graham, 3024 Schick Ct., remove existing siding and install insulation and vinyl siding.
Travis J. and Beth A. Hold, 426 Fourth Ave. N., remove existing siding, install insulation and vinyl siding.
Douglas E. Johnson and Brittany L. Piercy, 69 25th Ave. N., remove existing siding and install insulation and vinyl siding.
Matthew and Hailey Wilson, 1026 Pershing Blvd., remove existing shingle and replace.
Huang Xiubao and Shaoyun Zhang, 1500 11th St. NW, residential roof, remove shingle and replace.
Samuel and Leona Camacho, 238 18th Pl., remove existing siding and install insulation and vinyl siding.
Dana C. Andersen, 2303 N. Seventh St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Raul and Bonnie J. Mendoza, 1464 S. Bluff Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Gary L. and Karen L. Miller, 2238 13th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Michael G. and Rae Couppee, 1155 Ninth Ave. S., flatwork.
Tom Naughton, 758 Eighth Ave. S, residential boiler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.