Feb. 15
Jimmie A Schutte, 602 Main Ave., residential HVAC, furnace and air.
Feb. 17
1st Gateway Credit Union, 503 Fourth Ave. N., residential, adding on to previous permit, a new panel.
Mark and Nancy Luepke, 535 Woodland Dr., residential exterior remodel, replace window and doors.
Delores L. Aldis, 3023 Pershing Blvd., residential HVAC, furnace only.
Christopher J. and Shauna M. Thomson, 95 28th Ave. N., residential, hardwire.
Feb. 19
Jessica M. Stoller, 367 19th Pl., residential metal roof, house and garage.
Jeffrey Scott and Julie A. Reyhons, 1145 N. 14th St., residential, water heater.
