April 12
Francis J. Cornwell, 1001 Briarcliff Ln., residential roof tear off, architectural.
No name (title is held by TL Flatten, LLC), 721 Melrose Ct., exterior remodel, window replacement.
Roxanne E. Lewis, 747 12th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
M. Drury Investment, LLC, Series 5, 2324 13th Ave. S., residential gas water heater.
Judith C. Schneider, 1017 Crescent Dr., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Samantha Katzenburger, 514 Third Ave. S., residential vinyl fence.
Teresa Hagor, 251 Ninth Ave. N., residential vinyl fence.
Mav Investments, LLC, 929 Fourth Ave. S., residential deck.
Ronald D. and Lynnette J. Lott, 259 Cragmor Dr., residential siding.
L & W enterprises LLC, 2750 S. 27th St., interior remodel.
Thomas and Kaci Dellit, 1926 16th St., NW, residential renewable energy, solar roof mount.
Kathy Baker, 1923 N. Fifth St., demo permit, garage.
Thomas and Kaci Dellit, 1926 16th St. NW, residential water heater.
April 13
Thomas and Kaci Dellit, 1926 16th St., NW, residential water heater.
Jason S. and Lisa A. Wheat, 2738 N. 11th St., residential roof tear off, architectural.
William T. Rebelsky and Kristina L. Bellich, 910 15th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Veda L. Smith, 614 S. Eighth St., residential metal roof.
Mark T. Kelly, 274 Cragmor Dr., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Towne and Country Clinton, LLC, 1625 Garrett Ave., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Austin S. Pawski, 306 Myra Pl., residential roof tear off, architectural.
April 14
City of Clinton, Iowa, 4025 S. 30th St., new industrial building, regional water reclamation office and warehouse.
Gerold and Mary T. Holle, 236 29th Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Gerold and Mary T. Holle, 236 29th Ave. N., residential vinyl.
Daniel Lee and Lori Jean Jones, 1713 Springdale Dr., residential shed.
Donald and Fern Schubert, 1925 N. Third St., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Eagleeye Properties, Inc., 200 S. Third St., residential water heater.
Christopher J. Mussmann and Leslie M. Lashelle-Mussmann, 1620 25th Ave. S., residential electric.
Rebecca L. Collison, 850 15th Ave. S., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Andrew N. and Jessica L. Craig, 2220 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Michael L. and Mary H. Brown, 3800 Lakewood Dr., residential roof tear off.
Matthew L. and Therese M. Wiese, 843 18th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Perry L. Sullens, 1340 15th Ave. S., residential 6-foot fence.
JE and K, LLC, 618 S. First St., commercial furnace and air conditioning.
Paul T. and Mary A. Outzen, 780 Hawks Pointe Ln., residential interior remodel.
Jeremy and Emily Star as Trustees, 689 Dear Creek Rd. W., residential solar.
Dennis Woods, 1501 25th Ave. S., new residential dwelling.
First Bank Citizens, 1504 Lincoln Way, new commercial building.
April 15
WM J. and Betty Collins, 843 11th Ave. S., residential water heater.
Rebecca L. Collison, 850 15th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
Plaza Properties of Clinton, LLC, 1119 N. Second St., commercial plumbing.
Charles M. and Jackalin R. Mulholland, 2123 N. Second St., residential water heart.
No name (title held by James M. and Patricia A. Byrns), 3223 Harts Mill Rd., demolition permit.
Carstensen Properties, LLC, Series 24, 518 Third Ave. N., residential roof, shingle over one layer.
Kenneth Jansma, 715 Park Pl., residential fence.
Sydney M. Peters, 574 First Ave., residential pool.
April 16
Nicholas J. Jensen, 96 25 Ave. N., residential deck.
James Daniel and Lynette S. Mikesh, 251 Cragmor Dr., residential water heater.
Judith C. Hammen, 3405 Valley Oaks Dr., unit C, residential water heater.
Douglas M. and Kerry C. Heppner, 1743 25 Ave. .S., residential driveway and sidewalk.
Windy M. Lamp, 1523 Seventh St. NW, residential siding.
William H. Randall, 1316 Florence Ave., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Melvin L. and Pamela S. Whitehead, 1530 S. Bluff Blvd., residential water heater.
Harlan J. Sullivan, 2703 S. 18th St., residential siding.
Harlan J. Sullivan, 2703 S. 18th St., residential exterior remodel.
Jason W. and Katie L. Johnson, 415 Second Ave. N., residential water heater.
Jason A. and Tricia R. Todtz, 601 14th Ave. N., residential roof.
