Oct. 18
Stephen J. and Linda S. Wild, 3836 Eagle Heights Dr., residential fence.
Cody Seeley, 1222 12 Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Cody Seeley, 710 S. 15th St., residential furnace.
Cody Seeley, 1042 N. 12th St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Thomas And Kaci Dellit, 1926 16th St. NW, residential furnace, air conditioning and duct repair.
Richard T. and Debra C. Scott, 255 Myra Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Jason J. Marcus, 227 Third Ave. S., residential tear-off, architectural.
Shelley Clark, 2321 Chancy St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Cody Seeley, 710 S. 15th St., residential water heater.
Cody Seeley, 710 S. 15th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Cody Seeley, 1222 12th Ave. N., residential roof, garage.
Cody Seeley, 1222 12 Ave. N., residential interior renovation.
Cody Seeley, 710 S. 15th St., residential interior renovation.
Charles S. and Susan J. Vilmont, 920 11th Ave. S., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Julian Cuatlatl and Carolina Zarate, 267 11th Ave. N., residential roof.
Patrick Darby, 738 12th Ave. S., residential roof.
Lee R. and Jennifer L. Jones, 1331 Ninth St. NW, residential roof.
Ricky R. and Rachelle L. Petersen, 500 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof.
Joseph and Sharon Gandrup, 1625 Eighth Ave. S., residential, metal roof over one layer.
Kathryn M. and Franklin A. Bark, 2512 N. Third St., residential electric.
William and Stacy Strait, 604 S. 32nd St., residential roof.
Oct. 19
Corey Hugunin, 618 17th Ave. N., residential fence.
Mike Mull, 559 Ninth Ave. S., residential furnace.
Victory Center, 155 Prospect Ave., residential furnace.
Guadalupe Tello Cuatlacuatl, 1516 Camanche Ave., commercial rolled roof.
Theodore and Mary Greene, 1167 Briarcliff Ln., residential flat work, new driveway.
Zachary and Taylor Ashpole, 210 S. 14th St., residential vinyl siding.
Erin Schwartz, 1350 23rd Ave. N., residential deck.
Richard S. and Laura A. Darling, 1004 Brookside Rd., residential, replace eight windows.
Eric Plaut, 1809 N. Fifth St., residential, tankless water heater.
Lilly Real Estate Inc/KNE Real Estate, 500 N. Fourth St., residential, new service
Wayne Newsom, 500 Fifth Ave. N., residential electrical.
Oct. 20
Patrick Darby, 640 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Tamara Edwards Dulany, 1332 Caroline Ave., residential electrical service repair.
Michael Ray, 1010 Fifth Ave. S., commercial roof.
Gaye L. Holtz, 1512 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Gaye L. Holtz, 1512 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Christopher C. Evans, 857 16th Ave. NW, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Alisha R. Kilburg and Kelen M. Lindsay, 2207 LaFayette Tr., residential electrical smoke detectors.
Karli A. Schoenfeld, 275 22nd Ave. N., residential vinyl siding.
Buenaventura and Carrie Cuatlatl, 2301 McKinley St., commercial water heater.
Donald F. Dunlavy and Debra Manley, 731 Ninth Ave. S., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Todd R. Jost, 131 Fayette St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Todd R. Jost, 131 Fayette St., residential vinyl siding.
Coleen S. Rubel, 402 N. 11th St., residential raised patio.
Dennis and Connie Heath, 856 Fourth Ave. N., piping, installation or conversion.
Oct. 21
Growth Seeking Investments LLC, 419 Sixth Ave. N., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Walter J. and Christiana L. Hicks, 1641 Fairway Dr., residential electric.
Stacy L. Kelley, 819 Third Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Thomas L. and Eileen R. Naughton, 727 Eighth Ave. S., residential electric.
CKW Investments LLC, 1850 Glendale Rd., residential electric.
James LaShelle and Jean Yamauchi, 2715 N. Fourth St., new residential accessory building.
Team Halo, 434 Ninth Ave. S., residential electric.
Michael J. and Janice K. Wilson, 555 Seventh Ave. S., residential partial roof tear-off, architectural.
Timothy Angel, 432 Ninth Ave. S., residential electric.
Lindsay, Joy, Leatha Morhardt, Jensen Melton, 110 N. Second St., certificate of occupancy.
Trevor Huizenga, 635 Fourth Ave. S, residential exterior remodel, 14 replacement windows.
Mary Nolan, 436 Fifth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Amber J. Eizenga, 1140 N. 13th St., residential deck.
Oct. 22
Mary Campbell, 722 13th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Cindy Lee Kimmer, 230 18th Pl., residential furnace.
Ted D. and Joy A. Ellis, 726 Melrose Ct., residential fence.
Guy D. Mangler, 1214 Second Age. N., residential shed.
Robert E. and C. K. Shumake, 710 14th Ave. NW, residential fence.
Store It America LLC, 1591 Main Ave., commercial flatwork.
Ashley Whalen, 1423 N. Fourth St., residential fence.
James D. and Ruth A. Nelson, 2714 N. 11th St., residential roof, metal over one layer.
James D. and Ruth A. Nelson, 2714 N. 11th St., residential siding tear-off vinyl.
Karla Metz, 418 Ruth Pl., residential roof, shingle over one layer.
Frank F. and Darcia A. Streets, 601 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
Jamie A. Johnson, 2301 13th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, shingle.
