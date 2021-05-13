city of clinton building and neighborhood services

May 3 

– Jaime Goodsman, 1108 S. 23rd St., residential water heater.

– TLC Properties, Inc., Camanche Ave., Commercial sign.

May 4

– Steven J. and Cindy L. Davis, 333 29th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Church, 1605 13th Av. N., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.

– Thomas Fuller and Bonnie J. Petersen-Fuller, 86 33rd Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Lerup Assets, LLC, 516 Fifth Ave. S., commercial roof tear-off.

– Gregg A. and Mary Diane Cornilsen, 812 Branden Hills Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Susan K. Mostek, 730 First Ave., residential roof.

– Thomas D. and Kristi D. Orte, 715 Schick Rd., residential roof.

– Andra L. Spencer and Handy B. Ehredt, 2209 N. Sixth St., residential air conditioning.

– Alexandria B. Shoup and Paige A. Frederick, 806 Fifth Ave. N., residential air conditioning.

– Rhonda K. Whitfield and Nicholas Banker, 920 Sixth Ave. S., residential bathroom remodel.

– Barbara J. Terry, 1303 Ninth St. NW, residential deck.

– Christ Episcopal Church of Clinton, 2100 N. Second St., commercial air conditioning.

– Convenience Store Investments, 2321 Lincoln Way, commercial roof.

– Sullivan Group, LLC, 801 S. Third St., commercial air conditioning.

– Shane A. and Christa R. Pinder, 211 21st Ave. N., residential roof.

– Shane A. and Christa R. Pinder, 211 21st Ave. N., residential vinyl siding on garage.

– Peter W. Neuman, 1528 Camanche Ave., commercial electric.

May 5

– Keystone Incorporated, 410 Third Ave. S., residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning.

– TLC Properties, Inc., 517 N. Second St., Commercial sign, billboard, single poster structure that was damaged in derecho.

– TLC Properties, Inc., 325 11th Ave. S., commercial sign, billboard.

– Brent Buntemeyer, 1019 N. third St., residential electric.

– Citizens First Bank, 1504 Lincoln Way, commercial electric.

– Mark R. and Patricia K. Petersen, 1020 14th Ave. NW, residential metal fence.

– Shawn L. Judd, 1121 Eighth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Cody G. Hale, 1330 Florence Ave., residential vinyl siding.

– Nathaniel Hege, 723 Isabella Ct., residential siding.

– Donald J and Judith Hinz, 1114 S. Ninth St., residential electric.

– Christopher C. and Teresa A. Mangusing, 601 Kenilworth Ct., residential vinyl siding.

– Gateway Baptist Church, 722 S. 16th St., commercial.

– Donald J. and Judith Hinz, 1114 S. Ninth St., residential electric.

– Midas Properties, Inc., 1432 Lincoln Way, commercial roof.

– GRM Land Trust, 212 Fifth Ave. S., commercial roof.

– Scott A. and Dorinda K. Wohlstadter, 925 14th Ave. S., residential roof.

– Leo R. and Sheila L. Smith, 334 21st Pl., residential water heater.

– Douglas C. and Carla S. Hermann, 2508 Stockwell Ln. W., residential roof.

– Phyllis E. Hasenkamp, 2322 N. 11th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Danny R. and Janice J. Kness and Bion N. Kness, 1534 Second Ave. S., residential water heater.

– Andrew H. Hill, 80 32nd Ave. N., residential water heater.

– Jean M. Bursott, 200 S. Bluff Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Matthew and Kellie Seitz, 707 Highview Dr., residential water heater.

– Jose I Boites and Jose A. Boites, 245 23rd Pl., furnace.

– Justin C. and Erin L. Soenksen, 1123 Jefferies Dr., residential water heater.

May 6 

– James William and Vickie Michaels, 819 Fourth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– John P. and C. M. Mulholland, 1306 Woodlawn Ave., residential roof.

– David C. and Michele A. Spooner, 85 Main Ave., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.

– Brandon L. Shepherd, 619 12th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.

– Rickie and Judy Kuehl, 1012 14th Ave. S., residential metal roof tear-off.

– Buddy Properties, LLC., 540 Breezy Point Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Arnold R. and Evelyn Matje, 322 10th Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.

– Gergory Jasper, 927 Ikes Peak Rd., residential renovation.

– Gregory Jasper, 927 Ikes Peak Rd., residential addition.

– Valley Bluff, 2580 Gates Drive, new residential dwelling, 12-unit apartment complex.

May 7 

– Stanley L. and Jeanne E. Wilden, 1729 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

– Kim Leech, 1115 S Third St., slab.

– Millcreek Apartments, Gregory Jasper, 409 21st Pl. Ct., add shower, move toilet.

– David W. and Joanne Griffin, 736 N. 11th St., residential electrical.

– Rusty and Kevin Simpson, 336 Second Ave. N., residential 6-foot privacy fence.

– Dale R. and Janet K. Linders, 259 17th Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.

Tags

Trending Video