May 3
– Jaime Goodsman, 1108 S. 23rd St., residential water heater.
– TLC Properties, Inc., Camanche Ave., Commercial sign.
May 4
– Steven J. and Cindy L. Davis, 333 29th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Church, 1605 13th Av. N., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
– Thomas Fuller and Bonnie J. Petersen-Fuller, 86 33rd Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Lerup Assets, LLC, 516 Fifth Ave. S., commercial roof tear-off.
– Gregg A. and Mary Diane Cornilsen, 812 Branden Hills Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Susan K. Mostek, 730 First Ave., residential roof.
– Thomas D. and Kristi D. Orte, 715 Schick Rd., residential roof.
– Andra L. Spencer and Handy B. Ehredt, 2209 N. Sixth St., residential air conditioning.
– Alexandria B. Shoup and Paige A. Frederick, 806 Fifth Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
– Rhonda K. Whitfield and Nicholas Banker, 920 Sixth Ave. S., residential bathroom remodel.
– Barbara J. Terry, 1303 Ninth St. NW, residential deck.
– Christ Episcopal Church of Clinton, 2100 N. Second St., commercial air conditioning.
– Convenience Store Investments, 2321 Lincoln Way, commercial roof.
– Sullivan Group, LLC, 801 S. Third St., commercial air conditioning.
– Shane A. and Christa R. Pinder, 211 21st Ave. N., residential roof.
– Shane A. and Christa R. Pinder, 211 21st Ave. N., residential vinyl siding on garage.
– Peter W. Neuman, 1528 Camanche Ave., commercial electric.
May 5
– Keystone Incorporated, 410 Third Ave. S., residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning.
– TLC Properties, Inc., 517 N. Second St., Commercial sign, billboard, single poster structure that was damaged in derecho.
– TLC Properties, Inc., 325 11th Ave. S., commercial sign, billboard.
– Brent Buntemeyer, 1019 N. third St., residential electric.
– Citizens First Bank, 1504 Lincoln Way, commercial electric.
– Mark R. and Patricia K. Petersen, 1020 14th Ave. NW, residential metal fence.
– Shawn L. Judd, 1121 Eighth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Cody G. Hale, 1330 Florence Ave., residential vinyl siding.
– Nathaniel Hege, 723 Isabella Ct., residential siding.
– Donald J and Judith Hinz, 1114 S. Ninth St., residential electric.
– Christopher C. and Teresa A. Mangusing, 601 Kenilworth Ct., residential vinyl siding.
– Gateway Baptist Church, 722 S. 16th St., commercial.
– Midas Properties, Inc., 1432 Lincoln Way, commercial roof.
– GRM Land Trust, 212 Fifth Ave. S., commercial roof.
– Scott A. and Dorinda K. Wohlstadter, 925 14th Ave. S., residential roof.
– Leo R. and Sheila L. Smith, 334 21st Pl., residential water heater.
– Douglas C. and Carla S. Hermann, 2508 Stockwell Ln. W., residential roof.
– Phyllis E. Hasenkamp, 2322 N. 11th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Danny R. and Janice J. Kness and Bion N. Kness, 1534 Second Ave. S., residential water heater.
– Andrew H. Hill, 80 32nd Ave. N., residential water heater.
– Jean M. Bursott, 200 S. Bluff Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Matthew and Kellie Seitz, 707 Highview Dr., residential water heater.
– Jose I Boites and Jose A. Boites, 245 23rd Pl., furnace.
– Justin C. and Erin L. Soenksen, 1123 Jefferies Dr., residential water heater.
May 6
– James William and Vickie Michaels, 819 Fourth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– John P. and C. M. Mulholland, 1306 Woodlawn Ave., residential roof.
– David C. and Michele A. Spooner, 85 Main Ave., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
– Brandon L. Shepherd, 619 12th Ave. S., residential vinyl siding.
– Rickie and Judy Kuehl, 1012 14th Ave. S., residential metal roof tear-off.
– Buddy Properties, LLC., 540 Breezy Point Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Arnold R. and Evelyn Matje, 322 10th Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
– Gergory Jasper, 927 Ikes Peak Rd., residential renovation.
– Gregory Jasper, 927 Ikes Peak Rd., residential addition.
– Valley Bluff, 2580 Gates Drive, new residential dwelling, 12-unit apartment complex.
May 7
– Stanley L. and Jeanne E. Wilden, 1729 N. Fifth St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
– Kim Leech, 1115 S Third St., slab.
– Millcreek Apartments, Gregory Jasper, 409 21st Pl. Ct., add shower, move toilet.
– David W. and Joanne Griffin, 736 N. 11th St., residential electrical.
– Rusty and Kevin Simpson, 336 Second Ave. N., residential 6-foot privacy fence.
– Dale R. and Janet K. Linders, 259 17th Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
