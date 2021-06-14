June 1
David M. Lathrop, 1804 N. Second St., residential roof, repair, shingle.
Frank J. and Tammy M. Jackson, 633 Third Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Anthony E. Handy, 269 13th Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Colin and Courtney Meier, 3125 Skyline Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
City of Clinton, Iowa, 756 11th Ave. S., East Central Intergovernmental Association interior remodel.
Francis J. Horan Jr., 2705 Cleveland St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Bernhard H. Kock and Melissa A. Hart, 723 First Ave., residential siding, tear-off, composite wood.
Jose I Boites and Jose A. Boites, 245 23rd Pl., residential roof tear-off architectural.
Cara K. Webber, 2303 Garfield St., residential vinyl siding.
Robyn L. Kerr, 250 28th Ave. N., residential deck.
Jamie and Sheila Lampe, 2511 N. Second St., residential addition.
Margaret M. Dunn, 212 20th Ave. N., residential roof.
Ronald L. and Darlene R. Graves, 104 N. Second St., residential electric.
Sharon C. Roling, 1060 15th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Lois Mulholland, 1506 10th St. NW, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Steven R. and Connie S. Kraft, 291 Cragmor Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Clinton Bluff Road, LLC, 240 N. Bluff Blvd., commercial interior remodel.
Brad and Kacee Weber, 850 S. 32nd St., new residential dwelling.
June 2
Patrick H. and Tammy Burken, 544 11th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off.
Patrick H. and Tammy Burken, 544 11th Ave. S., residential fence.
Clyde T. and Pauline L. Ferguson, 1139 N. 14th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Judith C. Schneider, 1017 Crescent Dr., residential air conditioning.
Frank E. and J.A. Winoski, 834 12th Ave. S., residential furnace and air-conditioning.
Laura Ibarra, 2208 Pershing Blvd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Laura Ibarra, 2208 Pershing Blvd., residential interior remodel.
No name (title held by Audrey K. and Michael A. Marburger, 267 18th Pl., residential roof, detached garage only.
Brian E. Toureene and Jamie L. Hugunin, 933 10th Ave. S., residential air conditioning.
Connie S. Crandall, 2923 Meadowbrook, Dr., residential electrical.
Min Long Shi and Jin Fang Dong, 1200 26 Ave. N., residential roof remove and replace.
David H. and Bonnie S. Barr, 530 Sixth Ave. S., residential deck.
Charlie R. and Voda M. Turner, 718 13th Ave. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Keith P. Fogel, 724 12th Ave. N., residential air conditioning.
City of Clinton Housing Authority, 1811-1871 27th Ave. S., residential water heather.
Joan Grant, 1256 Woodlawn Ave., residential electric.
Henry and Margaret Dihlmann, 301 N. 11th St., residential water heater.
614 S. Second Land Trust, 614 S. Second St., commercial supplemental unit install.
Edward F. and Ann E. Murphy, 1022 Hickory Hill Ct. A3, residential electric water heater.
Michael David Wilson, 2312 Wallace St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Kathryn Calvin, 717 S. Ninth St., residential roof tear-off.
David J. and Kay Jenkins, 1033 Sweetbriar Ln., residential air conditioning.
Steve Riojas, 515 N. Fourth St., residential pool.
June 3
Millcreek Apartments, Gregory Jasper, 409 21 Pl. Ct., add a shower and move toilet.
Richard F. and Debora M. Gosnell as co-trustees, 622 Seventh Ave. S., residential electric.
Satinderjit (Vicky) Grewal, 1930 Roosevelt St., commercial cooler.
Javier Cuatlatl and Clemencia Tecuapetla-Paliero, 417 Third Ave. N., residential roof, house and garage, tear-off, architectural.
Michael J. and Lou Ann Ray, 101 Fifth Ave. S., commercial furnace and air conditioning.
Robert and Sandra Hill, 1624 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Richard Ellis, 1230 N. Second St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
John H. and Darlene M. Lorenzen, 317 18th Ave. N., residential water heater.
James R. and Joyce Ayers, 882 15th Ave. NW, residential water heater.
Joseph and Stacey Miele, 1528 Seventh St. NW, residential pool.
Derek L. Stiles and Emily J. Schulz-Stiles, 2426 S. 30th St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Craig Busse, 3027 Pershing Blvd., heating, ventilation, air-conditioning.
Judith C. Hammen, 3405 Valley Oaks Dr., Unit C, residential water heater.
John B. Rausenberger Apartments LLC, 3018 N. third St., residential water heater.
Jerold S. and Dawn M. Ford, 860 S. Bluff Blvd., residential water heater.
Randy R. Goepfert, 632 Fourth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Susan Elizabeth Mericle, 1258 Woodlawn Ave., residential water heater.
David J. Kaup, 4644 Harts Mill Rd., residential deck.
Isaac L. Lubs, 1035 N. 12th St., residential deck.
June 4
Robin J. Clark, 1113 Jefferies Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Marsha L. Smith, 707 Park Pl., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
James T. and Velvet Ann Phillips revocable trust, 2801 N. 12th St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Sam Fowler, 331 Second Ave. N., reenergize.
Clinton Bluff Road LLC., 240 N. Bluff Blvd., commercial electric.
Dale E. and Nancy K. Bott, 3828 N. Third St., residential electrical upgrade.
Jolene K. and Donald B. Peek, 2732 N. Third St., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Lola Properties LLC., 1821 S. Bluff Blvd., residential siding.
City of Clinton, 511 Riverview Dr., commercial make up air.
Gregory J. Walling, 734 13th Ave. S., residential garage restoration.
RTR Investments LLC, 112 30th Ave. N., residential siding.
RTR Investments LLC, 112 30th Ave. N., residential interior remodel.
John Pickel, 502 11th Ave. S., residential interior renovations.
