Nov. 1
Kathleen A. Schoel, 3510 N. Third St. residential, metal roof over one layer
David Rose, 1320 11th St. NW, commercial interior remodel, adding office wall and storage wall.
The Clinton Women's Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S., commercial roof, reroof, shingles.
Thomas C. and Beverly M. Goodsman, 2332 Prospect Ave., residential furnace.
Larry A. and Jeanora K. Petersen, 223 Ruth Pl., residential exterior renovation, replace two windows.
Wlliam Ebensberger II, 3523 N. Third St., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Douglas M. Sorenson, 2613 Cleveland St., residential renovation after fire.
Aron J. and Renee M. Snyder, 3013 Pershing Blvd., residential water heater.
Aaron R. Rose, 2608 N. Third St., residential siding, house and garage, vinyl.
Daniel R. Bell, 766 14th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Douglas M. and Helen M. Morgan, 1616 Springdale Dr., residential addition, convert deck into screened porch.
Harley Davidson, 2519 Lincoln Way, commercial addition, foundation work only.
Eric and Destiney Wisely, 3116 Stockwell Ln. W., residential flat work, add circle drive for turn-around.
Nov. 2
Kelly D. Mortensen, 2113 Garfield St., residential furnace, 2113 1/2.
Linda Waddell, 2214 Roosevelt St., residential water heater.
Linda J. Cornelius, 151=44 12th Ave. N., residential furnace.
Glen Felderman, 1047 Grandview Dr., residential furnace.
International Church of the Four Square Gospel, 816 13th Ave. N., water heater.
Willis L. and Selena G. Carroll, 552 Sixth Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Low-rent Housing Agency of Clinton, 220 Ruth Pl, residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Low-rent Housing Agency of Clinton , 2233 12th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Jerry L. And Deborah H. Lampe, 213 17th Ave. N., commercial roof tear-off, architectural.
Ronald D. and P. A. Kehrberg, 1208 Windsor Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Travis Winter, 2328 N. Eighth St., residential 6-foot fence.
Stephen Blinkinsop and Melissa Foster, 1624 Sixth Ave. S., interior remodel, bath renovation.
Wesley and Megan Haan, 751 Hawks Pointe Ln., new residential dwelling with attached garage.
Nov. 3
No name (title held by Ganga Hotel LLC doing business as Super 8 Motel), 1711 Lincoln Way, commercial renovation, siding, windows, carpet, tile, paint.
Judith A. and Bernard Wascher, 741 14th Ave. S., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Jeffrey P. and Susan J. Wamsley, 1009 Bluff Heights Rd., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Gordon D. McClurg, 2329 N. Sixth St., residential furnace.
Peggy Petersen, 1221 S. Ninth St., residential water heater.
Thomas L. and Molly S. Thiessen, 1729 13th Ave.S., new residential accessory building to replace garage.
Taylor R. and Anna L. Swanson, 584 Woodland Dr., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Danny A. and Renee D. Holmes, 1136 Jefferies Dr., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Joel E. and Cynthia A. Kaczinski, 2312 N. 12th St., residential gas water heater.
David H. and Bonnie S. Barr, 1818 N. Third St., residential interior remodel.
Harlan Baker, 230 Fifth Ave. N., residential roof tear-off, architectural.
Sue E. Wilson, 1014 Hickory Hill,= Ct., B3, residential water heater.
Victor Braun, 704 Ninth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Margo Rockrohr, 520 Oakhurst Dr., unit 4, residential furnace.
Christopher J. Mussmann and Leslie M. LaShelle-Mussmann, 1620 25th Ave. S., residential deck.
Leah Tamar Boutwell, 623 Third Ave. S., residential siding, tear-off, vinyl.
Nov. 4
Randall D. Pennock and Robert and Linda Pennock, 1121 S. 12th St., residential gas water heater.
Robert L. Pennock and Linda and Randall D. Pennock, 2345 N. Seventh St., residential gas water heater.
Justin A. Klahn, 1243 Second Ave. S., residential water heater.
Jacob A.Demotta, 1522 N. Third St., residential chainlink.
Derek M. Parker, 1250 Eighth Ave. N., residential vinyl siding.
Steven A. Wehling and Heather F. Bjorgan, 1300 Springdale Dr., residential patio.
Steven A. Wehling and Heather Bjorgan, 1300 Springdale Dr., residential deck.
Larry D. Blair, 735 Eighth Ave. S., residential tear-off, architectural.
John Stiles, 260 21st Ave. N., residential electric.
Nov. 5
Prk1927 LLC, Lincoln Meadows LLC, 5000 Lincoln Way, front, residential roof tear-off, architectural, trailer 73, Boehde.
Gateway Intermediate Care, 600 14th Ave. N., commercial interior remodel, dialysis wing.
Boundless Real Estate Holdings, 338 Eighth Ave. S., commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and exhaust fan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.