CLINTON -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 will present ceremonial checks of $500,000 to the City of Clinton and $2 million to the East Central Intergovernmental Association on Wednesday.
The EPA selected the City of Clinton for a $500,000 cleanup grant at the South Fourth Street property located in the 1000 block of South Fourth Street, a site contaminated with asbestos-containing materials that was formerly used for residential apartments and retail businesses, including a grocery store, laundromat, hardware store, and restaurant.
EPA selected ECIA for a $1 million Brownfields Assessment grant and $1 million in Revolving Loan Fund supplemental funding. The grant will be used to conduct environmental site assessments in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones counties in Iowa. The supplemental funding will go toward continued remediation at the former YMCA in Clinton and additional environmental cleanups in underserved areas of Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson counties.
These grants are supported by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties.
