CLINTON — The city of Clinton will pick up live Christmas trees with no stands, decorations, tinsel, or bags during the week of Jan. 18 to 22.
Be sure to place trees in the same area where garbage and/or recycling is collected.
For further information concerning collections, refer to the Solid Waste Department’s page on the city of Clinton's Website: http://www.cityofclintoniowa.us/departments/solid waste
Contact the Public Works Department with any questions at 242-2144, option 3, option 3.
