FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council approved a real estate agreement with business developers Manreet and Melanie Kalyan earlier this week for their planned brewery.
The Fulton City Council voted 6-2 to approve a cash real estate contract with the Kalyans. The city agrees to sell and convey land to the Kalyans, and the buyers agree to purchase the property from the the city for $4,501, according to the real estate contract.
The Kalyans agree to pay the purchase price at closing, which is set for Nov. 15 or before, according to the agreement. The cost includes a price of $3,001, plus $1,500 to defray the city’s cost of sale.
Earlier this month, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of vacant land at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue in Fulton to Manreet and Melanie Kalyan for a brewery. The action passed on a 7-2 vote, with Alderpersons Barb Mask and Dan Nederhoff voting against the measure.
Mask and Nederhoff also voted against the cash real estate contract Monday.
The city gave the Kalyans the contract, and they countered back to the city, Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens said Monday.
“They just changed a few timelines,” Ottens said. “They were nervous [because] we gave one year to finish, and their architect said, please ask for two because of the different supply chains taking so long.”
The Kalyans are hoping they can finish the brewery within the one-year timeline, Ottens said. They were just nervous about the product coming through in a timely manner, she said.
By approving the contract, the city is promising to grant the Kalyans a liquor license if they complete construction, City Attorney Bill Shirk said Monday. The city cannot grant the liquor license now because the business is not open yet, he said.
“Bear in mind that we’re not granting them a liquor license at this point,” Shirk said. “They’re not open, so you can’t grant the liquor license.”
Nederhoff questioned whether the city needed to have a separate discussion about the liquor license to allow public input.
The business would not proceed if not promised a Class A liquor license for the business, City Administrator Dan Clark said. Clark said the council had discussed the liquor license at a previous meeting.
The council did hold discussion and approved it, Ottens said.
Ottens noted that Mask and Nederhoff voted against the measure at the last meeting. Nederhoff voted against it because he didn’t like the low price or that everything was bundled together, he said.
Mask confirmed Monday she did not like the price.
City code says that once City Zoning Officer Dale Sikkema issues a building permit, the Kalyans will have 90 days to start work on the brewery and two years to complete the work. They also have the option to get an extension, he said.
Shirk believes there is a general provision in the zoning code that the city council can change those dates, he said.
