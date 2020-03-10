FULTON, Ill — A grey dreary Monday evening, did not stop the city of Fulton from having its regular city council meeting. There was not a large crowd, as city officials came together and discussed various budgets and gave special tributes.
Everyone was in attendance for the meeting except for Keith King and Paul Banker. Unfortunately, the council did not have enough aldermen to vote on the ordinance to approve the sale of real estate to Towne & Country Clinton, L.L.C.
The area is vacant land that is located near 31st Avenue and 4th Street. As of now, this real estate is zoned for industrial purposes. The buyer bid for the land is $10,640 per acre for approximately 18.5 acres. The council will be able to vote on this very soon once they have enough members present to make the vote.
The council approved the consent agenda and the MFT budget and approved training for Sergeants Hamilton and Neblung.
The biggest announcement from the council was the approval of the ordinance amending the number of Class A Liquor Licenses.
There will be no more than 13 licenses issued and in full force and effect at any time, the council decided. And the number of class “A” licenses should not exceed four. A-1 licenses shall not exceed two.
The city also has to think about how its cannabis regulation ordinance. The question remains exactly how much the city will charge to license fees for the growing, cultivation, transfer, distribution, process and infusion or sale of cannabis within the city.
Officials are looking at other cities seeing how much they are charging and then making the price that best fits Fulton. One advantage is that there is no competition from neighboring communities, so Fulton can charge whatever it wants to as long as it is within the guidelines mandated by the state.
City officials will think things over and make a decision in the next couple of weeks, they said.
The council also discussed the city’s budget. The goal for Fulton is to balance the budget and generate revenue to replace and funds they use from the garbage fund.
Currently the city has $104,000 in the fund and will use some of that money, $24,822, to keep things in balance. Officials hope to make money from both the increase in liquor license fees and taxes from cannabis sales.
But officials said it is important not to count the money that is in the future. The mayor said that they want to make sure they generate money to get the reserves to where they need to be.
The city council acknowledged Officer Jake Willging for his “life-saving award.” The council praised his efforts and applauded him. Afterward, Officer Willging took pictures with his dad.
As the meeting was coming to an end, Mayor Mike Ottens announced that Lindsey Nederhoff, the city clerk, is leaving soon. Ottens thanked the clerk for her hard work and said he is taking any recommendations on who will be her replacement.
Nederhoff’s replacement must live in the Fulton area.
