FULTON, Ill. — The City of Fulton will spend $50,000 less for police service next year, according to the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget passed by the Fulton City Council last week.
The city budgeted $50,000 less for police for the next fiscal year. The city budget for the upcoming fiscal year for police is about $762,000; for fiscal year 2020-2021 it was about $813,000.
The budgeted funds for total personnel for police is over $100,000 less in fiscal year 2021-2022, according to the municipal budget.
The city’s budget includes a 4.2% decrease in general fund revenues from the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The 2021-2022 budget includes revenues of just over $1.513 million versus revenues of over $1.57 million in 2020-2021.
The city’s total expenditures are identical to the revenues in fiscal year 2021-2022, according to the published 2021-2022 municipal budget.
The city’s budgeted expenditures for general government are almost $30,000 less in fiscal year 2021-2022 than they were in fiscal year 2020-2021. The city budgeted about $228,000 in fiscal year 2021-2022. The budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 for general government was about $256,000.
The streets budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 saw an increase of nearly $20,000 from fiscal year 2020-2021, according to the municipal budget. The city budgeted about $363,000 in expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. The city budgeted about $343,000 in fiscal year 2020-2021.
The fiscal year 2021-2022 budget includes $80,000 in expenditures for a transfer from the streets fund. It also includes $36,000 for transfer to depreciation, a $34,000 decrease from fiscal year 2020-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.