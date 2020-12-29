MORRISON, Ill. — The City of Morrison declared a snow emergency Tuesday due to a winter storm heading to western Illinois Tuesday night.
Police Chief Brian Melton announced Tuesday afternoon that a snow emergency would take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
No parking is allowed on snow routes during a snow emergency. Streets that have been designated as snow routes are marked with blue and white signs, Melton said.
These routes include Lincolnway (U.S. Highway 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.
No overnight parking will be allowed in the Central Business District, which is bounded by Lincolnway to the north, the railroad tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east and Orange Street to the west.
Calendar Parking is in effect, Melton said. On even-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd-numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8:00 am.
This snow emergency shall remain in effect until Thursday at 8 a.m. or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets, Melton said.
Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25.00 to $75.00. During Snow Emergencies, Morrison Police may tow vehicles in violation at the expense of the owners.
The City of Morrison reminds residents to shovel their sidewalks and remove snow from fire hydrants.
For more information, contact City Hall at 815-772-7657 or the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.
