CLINTON — Clinton City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services, the Clinton Public Library, and the Administrative Offices of the Fire Department will be closed to walk-in traffic on Friday for Veterans Day.
The Administrative offices at the Ericksen Community Center will be closed Friday for staff development.
All phone calls will be returned on Monday, when normal office hours will resume.
The Fitness Area at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open on Friday during regularly scheduled hours and all evening programming at the Ericksen Community Center will take place as scheduled.
The MTA Administrative offices will be open on Friday during regularly scheduled hours. All bus routes and paratransit services will be operational on Friday. The Administrative offices at the Clinton Police Department will be open on Friday during regularly scheduled hours.
Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will not be delayed. Collection will take place as scheduled on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.