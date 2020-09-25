DEWITT — DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner is in the beginning stages of drafting a new city law that will create a registry of all vacant buildings in town.
The data will help city officials understand what the buildings contain while also helping them track blight properties, Lindner said.
The registry can help emergency personnel and firefighters by making them aware of potential safety hazards within.
“We don’t have a lot of this here right now, but there were a few instances when it would have been helpful in the past,” Lindner said.
He recounted a building about 10 years ago that had become vacant. A new tenant began moving in and discovered vats of chemicals that had been left behind.
“That’s the type of thing that can get stored without anyone knowing,” Lindner said.
The registry, which is still several months away from being ready for the City Council’s scrutiny and potential approval, was mentioned by Lindner at the Sept. 8 council meeting. No council members opposed the continued development of the ordinance.
“It may be a better way to track (vacant buildings) and make sure their interior and exterior conditions are kept up well.”
The ordinance, which is still in the early drafting stages, says a building will be deemed vacant if it “unoccupied, and/or no person currently operates a lawful business open regularly for business with the exceptions of holidays.”
To be considered vacant, the ordinance says the building must also meet one or more of the following:
- Unsecured or secured by means other than those used in the design of the building.
- Declared unfit for occupancy by the city’s building inspector.
- Not compliant with building codes.
- Have a presence of housing, building, fire, health and safety, or zoning code violations.
- Not receiving public utilities.
If the ordinance is signed into law, owners of properties that fit that criteria will need to obtain a vacant building permit within 30 days of the building becoming vacant. That permit must be regularly renewed as long as the building remains vacant.
The proposed ordinance says all vacant-building property owners must disclose all efforts made in keeping the building weather tight and secure from trespassers as well.
Per the ordinance draft, a permit will be issued when the building has been inspected and it complies with the code.
The code says the council can set a fee for the permit if the law is adopted. Proposed inspections and permit renewals would take place every 180 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.