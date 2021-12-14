CLINTON – The Clinton City Council at its meeting Tuesday night considered whether to write a letter either supporting or opposing a proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that, if approved, is expected to run through a portion of the city.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns asked the council if members wanted to write such a letter in response to the Dec. 7 Iowa Utilities Board meeting, when Clinton County residents heard a presentation from the IUB and Navigator, which is proposing the pipeline project known as Heartland Greenway.
The proposed pipeline would run through Iowa, the entire length of Clinton County and into southern Illinois, where carbon dioxide captured from industrial sites along the way would be permanently stored. The pipeline would be one of the first large-scale, commercially viable carbon capture and storage projects developed in the United States.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said at Tuesday’s council meeting that the IUB and Navigator officials are still in the process of conducting public meetings throughout the state. As such, it is probably too soon for such a letter, he said.
The council agreed the plan is in such an early stage that it is not yet known where the pipeline would be placed in Clinton, and how many residents would be affected. The council is hoping that it will receive that data from Navigator, but doesn’t expect it for a while.
According to information from Navigator, the overall project would be the construction of a 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline – a proposed carbon capture and sequestration system – in five states, with 885 miles of it to run through Iowa. Clinton County’s portion would be 37.64 miles in length.
Carbon dioxide would be captured from biofuel producers and other industrial customers in those five states – South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois – with the carbon dioxide then dehydrated and compressed into a liquid using equipment that can be added onto the facility without interrupting normal manufacturing operations, according to Navigator.
Liquid carbon dioxide that is gathered from connected facilities would then be transported in the steel pipeline to the storage site in Christian County, Illinois. The CO2 would be injected approximately a mile underground beneath thick layers of rock with continued monitoring. After injection, the carbon dioxide would remain trapped beneath the caprock and begin to dissolve and mineralize.
A map with the proposed corridor has been released by Navigator, but its officials say a map detailing the specific parcels of land will not be available until the middle of next year.
Landowners have been mailed informational packets and will be receiving telephone calls from right of way agents/company representatives, who are responsible for answering all landowner questions, gathering and accounting for information specific to each landowner, tenant and tract, and will seek voluntary survey permissions. Notification surveys will be mailed and surveys conducted in a manner to avoid and minimize impacts, to repair, replace, or compensate for damages, according to Navigator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.