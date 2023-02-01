CLINTON — Tailgate N' Tallboys ticket sales are in full swing for the festival slated for June 8, 9 and 10 on Clinton’s river front, city officials said Wednesday.
Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Jake Owen and Chase Rice are just some of the acts set to perform.
Clinton city officials say local businesses such as restaurants, bars, and retail stores should prepare for a major uptick in customers. Businesses are encouraged to plan accordingly for added staffing and inventory during these times, especially those along Lincoln Way, in the downtown area and on Main Avenue.
Side streets and parking lots in and around the festival space should be prepared for increased vehicle traffic as well. As with other festivals, people will try to park where they can, so being prepared is the best plan, city officials are saying.
The main acts will perform at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily, so expect major traffic congestion around those times. That is especially true as the bigger name acts hit the stage around 8 p.m. and again at the close of the festival each day between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
City officials state those who have businesses in the area may want to add signage in their parking lot if they don't want festival-goers to park in their lots.
Tickets can be purchased on the Tailgate N' Tallboy’s website at tailgatentallboys.com Clinton, IA under the"Buy Tickets Now" tab. From there, those wishing to attend can purchase either General Admission or VIP tickets. VIP Tickets include food and drinks. Camping spaces for Primitive Tent, Primitive RV or Full Hook-up RV also can be purchased from this section of the website.
