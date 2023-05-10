CLINTON — The Clinton City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a proposed settlement agreement in connection with ongoing nuisance reports and city code violations at the old Clinton post office at 301 Fifth Ave. South.
The settlement, when finalized, would vacate a $116,750 court-ordered judgement against property owner Brad Gendreau, due to the city for nonpayment of municipal infractions and civil penalties, and would allow the city to retain $2,000 it already has garnished from his income. The city also would receive $23,500 from Gendreau’s sale of the property to an interested buyer.
The City Council-approved agreement states the property transfer from Gendreau to buyers Scott and Angela Phillips would be in the best interest of the city and would result in a greater likelihood of renovations and reuse of the property.
Under the terms of the settlement, the council would release the current court-ordered judgment against Gendreau under the following terms and provisions:
• Gendreau would sell the property consistent with the terms of the purchase agreement between himself and Scott and Angela Phillips; the balance of the terms being contingent upon that closing taking place, and the property being transferred to the proposed purchaser, or proposed purchaser entity (Scott and Angela Phillips).
• The city would be paid $23,500 out of the sale proceeds, to be collected and paid out of closing proceeds.
• The city would retain the $2,000 garnished rent check and the city would file a release and satisfaction with the District Court regarding court-ordered judgment. The city also would take steps to immediately end the pending garnishment.
The case dates to April 2020, when Gendreau was notified by the city’s Nuisance Department of graffiti on the building that needed to be removed. Continued reports of nuisances and an internal inspection led the city to declare the structure to be unsafe on June 17, 2020 and to notify Gendreau to submit a plan for rehabilitation and a timeline for completion. The plans were to be submitted and property permits to be obtained within 30 days.
An inspection report dated that day indicates the building had sustained major water damage throughout, debris piles were in several areas of the main and basements levels, and the structural stability was compromised by crumbling concrete and rusted steel components. The roof also was leaking and stairwells were crumbling. The building was again deemed dangerous in January 2021.
Another inspection was set for April 1, 2021 to determine whether the structure required rehabilitation or demolition, which is not an option in light of its historical significance, according to court documents. Gendreau’s request for an extension was denied.
On May 27, 2021, the city cited Gendreau for a municipal infraction of failure to abate nuisances. The matter eventually ended up with a trial set for Sept. 14, 2021. According to court documents, Gendreau did not show up at the trial and the judge ruled to instate a civil penalty equal to $250 a day from and after June 17, 2020. The penalty would be imposed until the property was brought into compliance with Clinton city code, according to the ruling. Six months later, Gendreau filed a petition to vacate the ruling.
“The court finds that the case followed the Rules of Civil Procedure and that Brad is not entitled to a second bite of the apple for the case he completely ignored,” Clinton County District Court Judge Tamra Roberts wrote when denying Gendreau’s request to vacate the ruling in July 2022.
Gendreau since that time bas failed to pay the civil penalties and court costs as ordered and also failed to bring the property into code compliance, according to the city’s resolution accepting the settlement.
According to the settlement, the city attorney, with assistance and direction from Code Enforcement staff members, was able to garnish rent payments that were due to Gendreau from one of Gendreau’s tenants at a non-related property. One rent check, in the amount of $2,000, was delivered to the Clinton County sheriff, consistent with the requirements of the garnishment.
Council members did not comment on the settlement before voting unanimously to accept it.
