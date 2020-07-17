CLINTON — Large tracts of land that have sat vacant for more than 10 years are open for development now that the Clinton City Council has approved a plat for the new subdivision.
Known as Liberty Square, the vacant, grassy area between Liberty Avenue and Camanche Avenue contained homes and businesses in 2005 when the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission put the Liberty Square project on its priority list.
The section of U.S. 30 and 67 that runs between South Fourth and 14th streets was redesigned to create two separate, three-lane one-way roads, Camanche and Liberty avenues. The city planned to put new commercial properties between the two roads.
The DOT began paving and grading for the Liberty Square redevelopment project in 2009, but it began contacting residents in the area about buying their properties as early as 2005, according to a 2005 Clinton Herald article.
The roads were completed in 2013, but the city made little progress in developing the land between the avenues until recently. The first subdivision plat of the Liberty Square green space combines the area between 13th Avenue South and 17th Place into large parcels and vacates a small portion of South Sixth Street at the southeast corner of the subdivision.
The green space from 17th Place to 16th Place is Lot 1. Lot 2 is marked to 15th Avenue, and Lot 3 runs from 15th Avenue to 13th Avenue.
“The only line you’ll see is where 16th Place is,” City Administrator Matt Brooke told City Council members Tuesday as they looked at the Liberty Square Subdivision plat. “The rest we’re leaving as open plat, so if a business comes in, we could then subdivide that subdivision. Because somebody might not want to come in and have 6.5 acres.”
Prior to changing Highway 30 to two one-way avenues, the area between Liberty and Camanche consisted of many small lots, Brooke said.
The highway project, along with an expansion by Archer Daniels Midland Co., eliminated about 338 homes and businesses in South Clinton and along U.S. 30.
“Those were all houses and businesses, and they were all ... 30- to 45-foot frontages. So we got rid of all those. ... Now it’s just one ginormous parcel ... split into that subdivision.”
