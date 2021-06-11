CLINTON — District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ordered last month that title to two properties in Clinton be awarded to the City.
McElyea ordered May 5 that the Clerk of Court enter a default judgment in favor of the City of Clinton for property at 809 15th Ave. South. The property is abandoned within the meaning of Iowa Code, McElyea said.
The court awarded the title to the city free and clear of any claims, liens or encumbrances held by OHP 182, LLC. Dennis Long, who is deceased, and Yvonne Long and the Clinton County Treasurer each filed a notice of disclaimer of interest and consent to order, the order says.
The City of Clinton was awarded ownership of abandoned personal property remaining on the property.
McElyea ordered the Clinton County Treasurer make an entry in the county system canceling the June 18, 2018, tax sale certificate of purchase by which OHP 182, LLC, acquired a tax certificate and refund the purchase money to OHP 182, LLC, as required by Iowa Code.
Attorney Kyle A. Sounhein of Lynch Dallas, P.C., filed an application for default judgment on behalf of the City of Clinton May 4. Dennis Long and Yvonne Long recorded an affidavit of surviving spouse for change of title to real estate with the Clinton County Recorder’s Office April 30 and filed a disclaimer of interest and consent to order April 30.
Clinton County filed a disclaimer of interest and consent to order April 13, according to the application. OHP 182, LLC, was served by certified mail but had not filed an answer or responsive pleading as of the date of the application, the application states.
McElyea filed a separate order May 14, ordering the Clerk of Court enter a default judgment in favor of the City of Clinton for property at 635 Ninth Ave. S. The property is abandoned within the meaning of Iowa Code, he said
The City of Clinton was awarded the title free and clear of any claims, liens or encumbrances held by Kaja Holdings 2, LLC; Catherene R. Teske and Josh A. Ray.
Jacen M. Pease, the State of Iowa and the Clinton County Treasurer each filed a notice of disclaimer of interest and consent to order, according to the order. McElyea awarded the City of Clinton ownership of any abandoned personal property remaining on the property.
Attorney Kyle A. Sounhein of Lynch Dallas, P.C., filed an application for entry of default judgment May 12. The application says that Kaja Holdings 2, LLC; Teske and Ray were all personally served and had not filed an answer or any other responsive pleading as required.
Pease filed a disclaimer of interest and consent to order March 8, the application says. The State of Iowa filed an answer and consent to decree March 10. Clinton County filed a disclaimer of interest and consent to order March 10.
City of Clinton Code Enforcement Officer Tammy S. Johnson filed an affidavit in support of the petition and application for default in both cases.
