CLINTON — Roundabouts are coming, and the City of Clinton is launching a year-long campaign to familiarize residents with the traffic feature before the city turns any intersections into circles.
"I really don't love talking about them," City Engineer Jason Craft told the Clinton City Council last month, "But as city engineer it's my duty to make you guys aware of all available traffic engineering things that can improve traffic safety in Clinton. I think this is one of them.
"We don't want to limit ourselves just to four-way stops and traffic signals," said Craft. "Those don't always really have the effect that a roundabout can in certain situations."
The City will have meetings, called listening posts, with residents during the next several months, "so that this time next year we might be able to accept a roundabout in our community," Craft said.
An independent road safety plan for the City of Clinton funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation suggested that roundabouts would be a good solution at four intersections, Craft said.
Ben Wilkinson of MSA Professional Services told the Council that its first roundabout will be critical. If it's done well, residents will approve and Clinton can add more.
If the roundabout is not constructed correctly, residents will hate it, and Clinton won't be able to put another one in. Not ever.
Roundabouts are not the solution at every intersection, said Wilkinson. Some locations are not good for roundabouts. "We look at all the alternatives," Wilkinson said.
Sometimes that look is a long one. Dubuque began researching roundabouts in 2011, said Wilkinson, but didn't build one until 2016.
The Federal Highway Administration looks at four things "in the safety world," said Wilkinson. One of those things is intersection. In a recent year, 57% of fatal injury accidents happened at intersections, and 55% of all crashes occurred at intersections, said Wilkinson.
A recent AAA report found 939 people were killed nationally in 2017 because people drove through red lights, said Wilkinson. On average, 10,000 are killed or injured at signalized intersections every year, AAA said.
'It's a big numbers, and its a reason why the feds look very closely at intersections for how can we improve the safety," Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said a roundabout traffic system is not more expensive than a regular intersection, does not need more space, is not bad for pedestrians and has plenty of space for large trucks if the roundabout is built correctly.
Mill Creek Parkway and 16th Avenue Northwest might see a reduction in traffic accidents if a roundabout were installed there, Wilkinson said. Mill Creek and 13th Avenue North and Manufacturing Drive and South 19th Street are other possible roundabout sites.
Councilman Ron Mussmann said he's seen roundabouts that are not large enough for semitrailers, but Wilkinson said the Iowa Department of Transportation has worked with the freight industry to make sure the traffic circles will accommodate the trucks.
Councilman Gregg Obren asked how the city's trails might be impacted. Bikes could cross the circles as pedestrians do or follow the road around the circle, Wilkinson said, depending on the design the City approves.
"I don't believe roundabouts go everywhere," said Wilkinson. "There's locations they should go. There's locations they shouldn't go."
A public attitude study showed that most people object to roundabouts before they are built, but nearly 100 percent are neutral or in favor after the roundabout is installed, Wilkinson said.
"You gotta actually do it to understand it," said Wilkinson. "If you pick a problem site, and put a roundabout in there and it actually solves the problem, which it will, that'll make building the next one far easier than if ... some developer just decides that, well, I'm going to build a new subdivision here and I'm going to put a roundabout in there.
"There was never a problem there to start with, so people don't see the improvement that it makes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.