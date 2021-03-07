CLINTON — The City of Clinton plans to approve a settlement of $675,000 Tuesday with a resident who claims he was injured in 2019 due to water and ice on a city street.
Edward Krempel filed a petition for damages against the City of Clinton in Clinton County District Court Sept. 4, 2019. Krempel claimed to have slipped and fallen on ice March 9, 2019 in the parking in front of Cost Cutters hair salon at 139 Fifth Ave. S. because the City failed to remove ice and snow or to place sand or salt in the parking area.
Krempel sustained severe and permanent injuries including a subdural hematoma and incurred medical, hospital, physician, physical therapy and other health care expenses, the petition says. The petition estimated Krempel's loss of income, past and present, due to the injury at $10,000.
The petition asked for more than $10,000 plus the cost of the action. Krempel asked for a jury trial.
In an answer filed Oct. 8, 2019, the City denied that it had failed to remove ice and snow or place sand or salt on the street following the snow event and asserted that Krempel failed to maintain a proper lookout of his surroundings and failed to exercise ordinary and reasonable care.
The City requested a jury trial, which was originally set for Dec. 14, 2020 and later scheduled for May 24, 2021.
The City and Krempel reached a settlement to avoid the expense, inconvenience and uncertainty of litigation, a City resolution says. The settlement will be paid by the Iowa communities Assurance Pool on behalf of the City.
Under the settlement agreement, Krempel will dismiss with prejudice his action against the city which is pending in the Iowa District Court. This dismissal will not impact the City's cross-claim against Downtown Clinton Association for indemnification, the resolution says.
Each party will pay its own costs, attorney fees and other litigation expenses.
The City Council will vote on the resolution approving the settlement agreement during a special city council meeting Tuesday following the regular council meeting, which begins at 5 p.m., and the Committee of the Whole meeting immediately following.
In a third-party cross-petition, the City implied that Downtown Clinton Alliance was responsible for snow removal due to a contract it signed with the City in 2017. The DCA (referred to in court documents as Downtown Clinton Association, third-party defendant) said in documents filed Jan. 8, 2020 that the plaintiff's alleged fall occurred in a parking space, not on the sidewalk, which was not the responsibility of DCA.
In denying a motion for summary judgment requested by the City, District Court Judge Mark R. Lawson said in his statement of fact Nov. 24, 2020 that Krempel stepped from the lower sidewalk into the street, slipped on black ice covered with water and struck his head.
Kremple drove himself to Mercy Hospital in Clinton, the document says. He was confused and unclear about what had happened and wasn't sure where he had fallen.
Kremple was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a subdermal hematoma. He later underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain, the document says.
