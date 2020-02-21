CLINTON — The Clinton City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to an ordinance last week that will require carbon monoxide alarms in certain residences.
The new requirements would affect not only new construction, but also existing structures that contain sleeping quarters utilizing any fuel-fired appliance or having an attached garage with an opening that communicates with the dwelling, the ordinance says.
Amending Chapter 152 of the city code was necessary to include broader and more well defined provisions regulating the installation of some detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, the resolution says.
“Everybody has to do this,” Clinton Fire Marshal Jeff Chapman told the city council during a January meeting. The state mandated that any multiple-unit residential buildings or single-family dwellings constructed after July 1, 2018 that meet the criteria above include carbon monoxide alarms.
But Clinton Fire is asking for a little more than what the state mandated, said Chapman on Thursday. The department asked the city to require that anyone who has interconnected detectors hard wired into their homes be required to interconnect carbon monoxide detectors into the system.
The process is simple, said Chapman. Take one head out, put a combination head in.
The ordinance will not require people with battery-operated detectors to hard wire CO detectors. Residents who use battery-operated smoke detectors may install battery-operated CO detectors, Chapman said.
In a residence that has a smoke detector in each bedroom, one centrally located outside bedrooms, and one on each level of the home, all tied together through the electrical system on one circuit, all of the detectors will sound regardless of where the fire is, Chapman said.
This ordinance will require “that you just change the head out that is just smoke detector.” Now if the water heater or furnace in the basement is leaking carbon monoxide, not only will the alarm in the basement near the source sound, the alarms throughout the house will sound, alerting sleepers and anyone at a distance from basement of the danger, Chapman said.
Councilman Sean Connell wondered if taxpayers might be burdened less if they could use wireless detectors rather than having to hard wire the devices into their homes. Chapman agreed that technology has surpassed the ordinance.
“Code always struggles to keep up with technology,” said Neighborhood Services Inspector Richard Johannsen.
“Let’s maybe look at what’s available now ... so we have some flexibility,” said Connell.
Chapman returned to the council Feb. 11 with more information about low-power and wireless systems. The council approved the first reading of the ordinance with wording to accept low-powered wireless systems.
The State fire marshal or fire chief or a city building official shall inspect the detectors in all rental dwellings to determine their operability and condition of maintenance at the time of any scheduled inspection provided for by city code, the ordinance says.
No one is going to go into homes looking for violations, Chapman told the council. “It’s definitely not going door to door.”
During any fire call, the fire department looks for safety problems in homes. If the house doesn’t have a working detector, “we don’t leave before you have one,” Chapman said Thursday.
“We’re not going to write them a ticket or take them to jail,” Chapman said. His goal is to educate people and to make sure they are safe. “We don’t want to fine people.”
Violation of the ordinance is a simple misdemeanor, a fine of $135, said Chapman. “It’s much cheaper to put in [detectors].”
