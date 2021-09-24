CLINTON — The steeple and bell from the former New Hope Lutheran Church will soon move from their longtime home at North Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue North.
The City Council authorized the sale of 401-405 N. Fourth St. to Matt Lyons for $7,500 in August. Lyons plans to create apartments in the building, said City Administrator Matt Brooke during the Aug. 24 City Council meeting.
The develop agreement with Lyons requires him to complete renovations within 12 months, Brooke said.
The church at 401 N. Fourth St. in Clinton originally was the Danish Lutheran church, historian Gary Herrity wrote in a 2009 Clinton Herald article.
The Danes came to Clinton and settled in the center of town near Elm Street. They had Big Dane Hall on Fourth Avenue North behind Hans Knabe’s Store, and The Little Dane Hall one block south.
In the 1950s, the Danes renamed the church in English, but they called it St. Stephen’s because the name St. John’s was already in use, Herrity said. Years later, the congregation named the church New Hope Lutheran.
On Jan. 10, 2009, a fire destroyed New Hope. In November 2009, the congregation proposed donating part of its property to the city to be used as green space. Clinton Trees Forever obtained grants to cover the cost of landscaping the 40-by-90-foot parcel of land.
The park opened in August 2010.
The agreement with Clinton Trees Forever expired in 2020, and Brooke asked the city’s Monument Committee to find a new location for the steeple so the city could sell the former church property.
Councilmen Gregg Obren and Ron Mussmann were among those looking for a place for the historic steeple.
The Monument Committee contacted local Lutheran churches to see if they’d display the structure, and one church pastor had tentatively agreed, Obren said Thursday. But the church's governing body voted against it.
Committee members discussed putting the steeple at Springdale Cemetery to keep it in the neighborhood, but with the cemetery in receivership with the state, the committee thought the move might be a violation of separation of church and state, said Obren.
The city finally decided to put the steeple behind the Clinton County Historical Society Museum near the caboose. The property belongs to the city, but the city intends to deed it to the museum to avoid church-state issues, Obren said.
The concrete slab for the steeple has been poured, and the steeple has been prepared for moving. When that happens will be up to the city's public works department, said Obren.
