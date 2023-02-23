CLINTON — As winter heads into spring, the City of Clinton's Engineering Department is planning and designing projects for the upcoming construction season. Here is a snapshot of the projects planned for 2023 as provided by the City of Clinton.
Asphalt Rehabilitation Project G-2022
The project is part of the Pavement Management Program from 2022. The project designed by engineering department staff, and was awarded to Manatts Eastern Iowa Asphalt Paving in the amount of $1,339,994.
A majority of this project was completed last year, including resurfacing on South 32nd Street and Harts Mill Road, between Second Avenue South to Valley Oaks; Riverview Drive, from Sixth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North; Beaver Channel Parkway; and South 12th Street from 11th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South.
The remaining work to be done as part of this project is the asphalt resurfacing of 33rd Avenue North and 34th Avenue North in the Rolling Meadows subdivision. This project was delayed at the end of 2022 because it is expected the project will be more than a simple resurfacing. Manatts is scheduled to begin this work as soon as is practical.
Asphalt Resurfacing Project J-2022
The project is part of the Pavement Management Program from 2022. The project was designed by engineering department staff, and was awarded to Manatts Eastern Iowa Asphalt Paving at a cost of $599,970. The project includes resurfacing of Pershing Boulevard between 18th Avenue North and Main Avenue, and 22nd Avenue North between North Third Street and North 10th Street.
The project was to have been completed last year, but the contractors were only able to get a brief start on the project last fall. Some of the preparations have been completed on Pershing Boulevard, including mitigation of stormwater ponding issues in the 1800 block of Pershing Boulevard and covering the box culvert at 21st Avenue North.
No work has been completed yet on 22nd Avenue North. The work on 22nd Avenue North, which is likely scheduled to begin in March, includes curb and gutter construction on both sides between North Third and Fifth streets. After curb work is completed, resurfacing will commence from North Third Street to North 10th Street, including expected sub-grade stabilization and ADA curb ramp repairs.
Clinton School District Sanitary Sewer Extension Project N-2022
The project involves extending a new sanitary sewer along the south side of U.S. 30 from South 30th Street to the Clinton School District bus barn. The project was designed by engineering department staff and awarded to Ethics Contracting in the amount of $247,008.
"The contractor did an unbelievably efficient job of installing 100% of the underground pipelines last fall, so that we could deliver on our promise to the school district," Brooke wrote. "They will be back in the spring to finish permanent seeding and mulching of the disturbed area, along with completion of all punch list items."
The project was funded through the American Rescue Plan.
South Third Street and South Fourth Street Reconstruction Project B-2021
This project includes the full reconstruction of South Third Street and South Fourth Street between Seventh Avenue South and Eighth Avenue South.
"Each of these streets were well past their useful life, and could no longer be reliably maintained with asphalt resurfacing," Brooke said. "The project will include full removal of the street and sub-base, along with failed portions of sidewalks."
Reconstruction includes full-depth concrete pavement on a thicker granular sub-base, and improved ADA curb ramps where necessary. New storm sewers will also need to be constructed at the intersection of Seventh Avenue South and South Third Street. The access to the north side of the bridge on Eighth Avenue South will also be abandoned as part of this project. This project was designed by the engineering department staff and awarded to Clinton Engineering in the amount of $552,616. The Iowa Department of Transporation contributed a total of $281,000 to this project, as a majority of the work is along its primary highway system.
The contractor is scheduled to reconstruct South Fourth Street this spring, and will switch over to South Third Street after the Tailgate 'N Tallboys festivities in June.
28th Avenue North Pumping Station Project M-2022
This project includes the full replacement of the existing pumping station near the railroad tracks just north of Rainbow Park at the east end of the 28th Avenue North right-of-way. The new submersible pumping station will be equipped with two Barnes grinder pumps capable of handling eight to 10 times the existing flows, in case of private development or inflow and infiltration. This project was designed in house with consultation from an electrical engineer and awarded to Miller Trucking of Silvis, Illinois, in the amount of $402,095, paid from American Rescue Plan proceeds.
The contractor is scheduled to begin construction this spring as soon as all equipment has been delivered. The project is anticipated to cause minor inconveniences to the public as a majority of the work is confined to the northeast corner of the parking lot at Rainbow Park, Brooke said.
North Railroad Safety Improvements Project L-2021
This project includes the preparation of various railroad crossings for the upcoming signalization projects in order to complete the quiet zones initiative in Clinton. This project is being coordinated between the City of Clinton and the Canadian Pacific Railroad, which has oftentimes resulted in on-the-fly redesigns (sometimes more than once) at a few crossings, Brooke said.
The project was designed by Snyder & Associates, and awarded to Clinton Engineering Company at a cost of $419,457, to be paid from general obligation bond proceeds.
A majority of city work has been completed at 32nd Avenue North, Main Avenue, 23rd Avenue North, Ninth Avenue North, and Sixth Avenue North, in order to prepare for the upcoming signalizations. The CP has completed signalization work at Ninth Avenue North, and is scheduled to complete the remainder of the signals at 32nd Avenue North, 30th Avenue North, Main Avenue, 23rd Avenue North, and Sixth Avenue before April 15.
The city’s contractor, Clinton Engineering, still has the following work to complete as part of this project in the spring.
• South side of the sidewalk at Ninth Avenue North.
• Curb bump outs and sidewalks at Sixth Avenue North.
• Curb bump outs and sidewalks at Main Avenue.
• Curb adjustments at 23rd Avenue North.
• Median adjustments at Sixth Avenue South and Second Avenue South.
• Removal of median cuts at Fifth Avenue South.
It is expected that quiet zones will go into effect between Sixth Avenue South and Ninth Avenue North by May 31.
McKinley Street Reconstruction Project V-2022
This project includes the reconstruction of McKinley Street on the west side of the tracks between 32nd Avenue North and the existing improved section just south of 36th Avenue North. This project was deemed necessary by the Canadian Pacific Railroad to complete necessary safety improvements before quiet zones could be established, Brooke said.
The purpose of the project is to separate the roadway and railroad tracks with a curb and gutter section. The project involves re-grading of the right-of-way, curb and gutter on each side of the road, retaining walls where needed, and full-depth asphalt paving of the street.
The project was designed by Snyder & Associates, and awarded to Manatts Inc. in the amount of $284,964. This project was funded by the agreement between the City of Clinton and the CP Railroad. The project is expected to begin in late spring of this year, and should be completed by late summer.
First Avenue Sewer Separation Project W-2022
The purpose of this project is to separate stormwater runoff from the combined (sanitary) sewer system in the vicinity of First Avenue in Clinton, from North Fifth Street to North Seventh Street, along with intersections and side streets. The project is a requirement of the long-term control plan as part of the larger Basin No. 6 sewer separation.
The project will include construction of 1,452 lineal feet of new concrete and PVC stormsewer pipelines along First Avenue between North Fifth Street to North Seventh Street, as well as construction of 25 new stormsewer structures. The project also includes full-depth concrete reconstruction of North Seventh Street, between First Avenue and Locust Place, along with similar work along First Avenue, including reconstruction of the intersections of Fifth Street, Sixth Street, and Fayette Street.
The project was designed by engineering department staff, and awarded to BWC Excavating in the amount of $1,009,234. The project is also being funded by proceeds from the American Rescue Plan. The project is expected to begin in early spring of this year, and should be completed by late summer.
"We are hopeful to reduce or eliminate the potential for basement backups in the neighborhood by this project," Brooke said.
Lyons Farmer’s Market Pavilion Project S-2022
The project includes a 70-foot by 120-foot open-air pavilion over Roosevelt Street on the north side of Main Avenue, designed by IMEG, and awarded to Worm’s Home Improvement in the amount of $540,215. The city is working with the contractor on a value engineering change order, which would reduce the cost without compromising the integrity of the project. The contractor is currently scheduled to begin the project in March, and should be completed with everything by the end of May.
PCC Street Rehabilitation Project F-2023
Project F-2023 is a Pavement Management Program project that picks up a few short stretches of failed concrete pavement patches throughout town.
• Lincoln Boulevard includes just shy of 950 square yards of 7-inch Portland Cement Concrete patching. This section also requires some minor catch basin and manhole work. This project is also an opportunity to update some pedestrian ramps in the area, removing and replacing approximately 400 square feet of sidewalk.
• Eighth Avenue North's 1100 block will require 7-inch PCC patching along with 6-inch compacted rock base. The intent is to work out from the end of the cul-de-sac so as not to drive equipment over new patches. In total, the city expects around 1,100 square yards of new concrete with a base and integral curb.
• Breezy Point Drive has some failed concrete panels among a residential setting between Woodland and Oakhurst, Brooke said. In total, the city expects about 750 square yards of patching. It seems that the base has washed away and will require a minimum 6-inch rock base as well, he said.
• The 1000 block of South Second Street will require just under 1,000 square yards of 9-inch concrete pavement with 6 inches of rock base. This work includes integral curb. This project was designed by engineering department staff, and was awarded to Eastern Iowa Excavating in the amount of $414,985. Work is scheduled to begin in April or May, depending on weather.
Fifth Avenue South, South 18th Street, College Avenue, Project G-2023
This project will tend to asphalt overlays in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue South, South 18th Street from Eighth Avenue South to Glendale Road, and College Avenue from Glendale Road to South Bluff Boulevard.
Brooke said the city will be replacing failed concrete panels in these areas, which accounts for approximately 2,300 square yards with integral curb. In addition to PCC replacement, the city sees this as an opportunity to address sidewalks in this neighborhood and will be replacing 16 pedestrian ramps totaling around 3,100 square feet of sidewalk. A portion of this quantity is around 1,300 square feet of new sidewalk along South 18th Street where sidewalks do not currently exist.
Once all PCC work has been completed, the city will overlay the entirety of this corridor, along the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue South, and South 18th Street from College Avenue from Eighth Avenue South to South Bluff Boulevard. The hot mix asphalt component of this project is 3 inches of HMA, which is nearly 1,600 tons.
This project was designed by engineering department staff, and was awarded to Clinton Engineering in the amount of $527,725. Work is scheduled to begin in April or May, depending on weather. Manatts will handle the asphalt portions of this work.
Street Reconstruction of Second Avenue South, North 12th Street, North Fourth Street, Fifth Avenue North, Project H-2023
Project H-2023 is a Pavement Management Program project that includes full reconstruction of a few short sections of concrete pavement throughout town. In addition to concrete replacement, the project will include installation of storm sewer throughout multiple sections of the project.
The 300 block of Fourth Street will require full-depth removal and replacement of the road. The project will require removal of the existing pavement, sidewalks and driveways. New construction will require Class 10 Excavation, placement of sub-base and new 8-inch pavement.
City officials also see this as an opportunity to remove the high sidewalks on the east side and replace with a typical curb level sidewalk, as well as separating the sewers at Third Avenue North, Brooke said.
The 300 block of North 12th Street is a straight removal and replacement of the existing PCC. There are 899 square yards of pavement removal. This is one of the worst roads in town, and will include new 7-inch PCC Pavement on a 12-inch rock base, with no sewer or drain tile required, Brooke said.
The replacement of Second Avenue South, from South Second Street to the railroad tracks, requires all manner of work. including full-depth removals, new concrete pavement, excavation, sub-drain installation, storm sewer installation, and sanitary sewer installation. This will be delayed until after the concert festivities in June.
Fifth Avenue North from Second Street to Bluff Boulevard is the one road among this project that will not be fully removed and replaced. Brooke said.
"This four-block corridor we will remove and replace the existing curb and gutter and also patch the roadway," he said.
This project was designed by engineering department staff, and is scheduled to be awarded to H & H Construction in the amount of $751,323. Work is scheduled for May-August of 2023.
Clinton City Hall windows Project M-2023
This project was recently designed by Willett Hoffman structural under the direction of the engineering department. The project includes cutting nine new windows into the second floor of city hall. Potential construction is scheduled for spring 2023. The cost for this project is approximately $180,000.
Road Rehabilitation Project I-2023
Project I-2023 is a Pavement Management Program project that includes a few different types of work. The 1700 block of North Fourth Street is a dead-end street with a cul-de-sac that needs to be fully reconstructed. The project will involve full street and base removal, new 12-inch rock base, curb and gutter sections on both sides, and a 4-inch paved asphalt surface. In addition to the road work, the four pedestrian ramps at the corner of 17th Avenue North and North Fourth Street will be updated for ADA compliance, Brooke said.
The 400 block of 15th Avenue North is one block of PCC pavement that needs to be reconstructed, he said. This will involve full-depth reconstruction of this pavement with new concrete on a 12-inch rock base, as well as patching at the intersection of 15th Avenue North and North Fifth Street. In addition to the road work, the pedestrian ramps at the corner of 15th Avenue North and North Fourth Street will be updated for ADA compliance.
North Fifth Street from 16th Avenue North to 22nd Avenue North will undergo concrete patching, followed by 3-inch HMA overlay from curb face to curb face. There will also be sidewalks updated at 16th Avenue North and 20th Avenue North as well as sidewalk extensions in the 1600 block and the 2000 block to better connect local sidewalks in the neighborhood. Lastly, there will be some separation of sewers between 19th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North.
The final road within this project is the 200 block of 28th Avenue North; it will be fully removed and replaced with new curb and gutter and paving surface. The work in this area will also include the reconstruction of pedestrian ramps at the intersections of 27th Avenue North, 28th Avenue North and 29th Avenue North.
This project was designed by engineering department staff, and is estimated to cost approximately $750,000. The bids will be due in March with the project to occur later this summer.
Eighth Avenue South Sewer Separation Project B-2023
This project is currently under design by engineering department staff. This is the only Basin 6 sewer separation project for fiscal year 2023, and involves capturing all stormwater runoff from the many Clinton High School facilities. The project includes installation of a new storm sewer along Eighth Avenue South from South Eighth Street to Melrose Court, which will greatly reduce the amount of direct runoff into combined sewers along that route, Brooke said.
The high school has always experienced sewage backups but "hopefully this project will eliminate the chance for that to occur in the future," Brooke said. "We will encourage the high school staff to inspect their older facilities for onsite runoff sources recombining into sanitary sewers, so we can ensure success."
The project will go out for bid in March, with a start date of June 2023.
"We would like to complete this project over the summer, while school is out of session," he said. "The cost estimate for this project is $800,000, and is financed by sewer funds."
Main Avenue Rehabilitation Project A-2023
This project includes rehabilitation and resurfacing of Main Avenue, from North Third Street to Harding Street. Other elements of the project are full-depth patching along totally failed sections of Main Avenue, removal and replacement of traffic signal infrastructure at North Second Street, ADA curb ramp improvements where necessary, and reconfiguration of the southwest corner of the intersection of North Second Street and Main Avenue in order to promote safer pedestrian movements, more efficient storm water drainage, and safer vehicle movements. The project is partially funded by the Iowa DOT, with the city matching funds included as part of the 2023 Capital Improvement Program.
The plan is to bid the project out in April for construction beginning in July. Martin & Whitacre is handling drafting of this project to lighten the city's winter workload, Brooke said. All work will likely be done during the 2023 construction season, aside from the potential delay in delivery of traffic signal components.
19th Avenue North and North Second Street Traffic Safety Improvements Project B-2022
The project includes the following items, with the goal to reduce traffic accidents and add safer pedestrian mobility to the corridor:
• Full replacement of all signalization infrastructure and equipment, which would modernize the intersection and bring up to current standards. Implementation of a fully actuated signal system for safer and more efficient movement through the intersections. This includes video detection and multiple phases during peak and off-peak hours.
• Added flashing left-turn phases on four-section heads in all directions.
• Added street lighting on signal poles, retro-reflective back plating, and over-sized heads.
• New curb and gutter sections and asphalt overlay from the intersection of North Second Street to the narrower pavement at the bridge, along with revised striping and signage to creat a center turn lane, which replaces one of the eastbound lanes toward the bridge.
• Creation of a left turn lane for Roosevelt Street on each side of the intersection in order to provide safe turning onto this local street (a movement which is currently prohibited).
• All sidewalk curb ramps and crosswalks would be reconstructed to allow safe pedestrian movements throughout, all of which are to be ADA compliant.
• Added pedestrian pathway/sidewalk/trail on the north side of 19th Avenue North from North Second Street to the bridge.
• Added turning radius for north to eastbound turning traffic.
The project is partially financed by a $500,000 traffic safety grant from the Iowa DOT, along with other DOT funds to cover the asphalt resurfacing. The remainder of funding is from general obligation funding from previous fiscal years, Brooke said. The project is 100% designed and ready for bidding as soon as the city can secure the temporary easement from Walgreens for alteration to their driveway.
In addition to the above projects scheduled for 2023, the Engineering Department is working on varying design elements for many other projects, including several alley resurfacing projects, Locust Place sewer separation, South Clinton intercepting chamber abandonments, Bluff Boulevard and Manufacturing Drive design oversight, potential railpark road and sewer projects, Mill Creek Parkway extension, North River Drive, traffic safety improvement projects, bridge and culvert reconstructions, and assisting the parks department with other infrastructure projects.
