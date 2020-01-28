CLINTON — Clinton was one of the first three communities designated as an Iowa Great Place in 2005 when the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs started the program.
But Clinton allowed its designation to expire, which made the town ineligible for Great Places money.
“You can’t ask for a grant if you don’t get re-certified,” said Matt Brooke, Clinton city administrator.
But now re-certified as an Iowa Great Place, Clinton was recently awarded $248,000 through the Great Places program to continue building up the river front “so that we can continue to attract new people to our community and continue to show off our largest asset,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said during a press conference Monday.
The Great Places grant requires matching funds from the city for each project. The city has tentatively planned to use $50,000 from the grant (with $50,000 matching funds) to complete lighting the riverfront trail, $37,500 to replace brickwork with stamped concrete which is easier for people with disabilities to navigate, $25,000 for more benches, $25,000 for pergolas with seating along the trail and $50,000 for improvements to Lubbers Memorial Fountain in Riverview Park, said Brooke.
The city has three years to complete the projects but hopes to have them all complete by next summer.
Lights were installed on the riverfront trail about 2009, Brooke said, but they stop at 19th Avenue North. Grant money will allow the city to install lighting on the northern section of the trail. “It’s really dark on that section,” Brooke said.
The city plans to install pergolas in areas where seating is currently lacking, but it will have to receive permission from the Army Corps of Engineers first, Brooke said.
Josh Eggers and the Parks and Recreation Department are working on a plan to make the fountain in Riverview Park more accessible, Brooke said. The city plans to add a plaque to honor Lt. William Rhinehart Schick, who was the first army medical officer killed in World War II and the namesake for Clinton’s Schick Hospital. The city plans to make the area a place to honor veterans.
Clinton’s Freedom Rock is also part of the city’s riverfront improvement plans. Created by artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen, The Freedom Rock Tour was designed to honor veterans and provide a unique piece of art to each of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Counties provide the boulders and design ideas, and Sorensen paints the rocks.
Clinton’s committee believes its rock should be the largest of the 99 counties, Brooke said. The rock will be set behind the Showboat, an area which will see other improvements as well.
Saturday’s RAGBRAI announcement adds another dimension to riverfront planning. “A lot of things are in motion,” Brooke said. The city will try to finish everything it has begun before the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa arrives in mid-July and will not start anything that can’t be finished by then.
“In 2007 we got our first grant, $315,895, which was used for projects along the river front,” said Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. The new grant will allow the city to continue making the riverfront a focal point for tourism.
The river was a big part of growing up in Clinton, said Maddasion. “It’s one of our biggest assets, and I think everybody kind of knows that. It’s an attraction for people to come to our community.”
The Department of Cultural Affairs looks for unique communities with strong visions for innovation and enhancing vitality and quality of life while staying true to what makes the communities unique, its website says.
Clinton’s recertification plan highlighted such assets as the Mississippi River, The Riverview Bandshell, the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre and other developmental projects that aim to move the city forward when it comes to cultural experiences for residents and visitors, The Department of Cultural Affairs said.
