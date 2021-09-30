CLINTON — Hunters in Clinton's deer management program will no longer be able to harvest deer on four parcels of land between South 14th and South 16th streets.
The city plans to update its deer management ordinance this month to reflect the change.
City-owned parcels 88-0286-0010, 88-0285-0010, 88-0288-0100 and 88-0280-0000 south of Second Avenue South between South 16th Street and South 14th Street are too close to residences for safe bow hunting, the City Council decided Tuesday.
The parcels can be viewed online at https://clintoncity.iowaassessors.com under the Real Estate Search tab.
"A couple weeks back, we had received a couple of phone calls about some concerns of a neighborhood just south of Second Avenue and South 14th Street, which is in the deer management program," Josh Eggers, director of Parks and Recreation, said Tuesday.
Hunters were walking through people's yards, and stray arrows were landing in their yards, Eggers said. Eggers reviewed the deer management program, found discrepancies in the rules and looked at how heavily populated this area is.
"After further review, we feel that this group really does have a ... legitimate concern," Eggers said.
The property in question consists of 7.9 acres situated behind the South 14th Street residences of Dale and Julie Smith, James and Sarah Bengtson, Allen and Paula Christiansen, Wendy Nass, Robert and Wanda Walker, Brian and Erika Kelly, Karl and Jean Lemke and Cliff and Becky Wilkerson.
The land also borders the South 16th Street properties belonging to Damen and Rae Feddersen, Bruce and Dell Lutz and Darlene Kuehl. Along Second Street, the property is bordered by the land of Terry and Lorrie Bruggenwirth and Roger and Tina Armstrong.
Many of these homeowners, along with other residents in the area, signed a petition and appeared before the City Council on Tuesday to ask that bow hunting be discontinued in the area.
Cliff Wilkerson gathered 39 signatures petitioning the City Council to stop deer hunting in his neighborhood.
"Really what it boils down to is safety," said Wilkerson. "We found seven arrows in our yards in just one year. That's seven potential targets that missed, could have hit somebody else. Could have hit a dog. Could have hit anybody walking by there."
Wilkerson presented a map showing where the arrows had been found.
"This is a heavily populated area," said Wilkerson. "There are neighbors that circle that entire zone. And there are a lot of dog walkers that go through there, and a lot of visitors to the arboretum. And one of those arrows was found in the arboretum," Wilkerson said.
Deer management rules say that a hunter has to be 150 feet from a boundary such as a neighbor's yard, a building or a road, said Wilkerson. After applying those rules, the area that can be hunted is less than 2 acres, he said.
"Is it worth it to hunt 2 acres in the city of Clinton just for a few deer when you have the risk and potential of hitting a homeowner, a child?" Children play in those woods, Wilkerson said. Families have bonfires near the woods.
"There's always somebody out in their yard," Wilkerson said.
"That's just the safety aspect," said Wilkerson. Hunters have interacted with residents, and those interactions have not been positive, he said.
Wilkerson's first encounter was five years ago while he was mowing. A hunter informed Wilkerson that he was trying to hunt there and had permission from the city to do so.
"He was 5 feet from my yard," said Wilkerson. Not 150 feet.
"Two years later I find a deer down in my woods, gut-shot," Wilkerson said. The Department of Natural Resources told him to harvest it himself, but Wilkerson didn't want to do that, so DNR told him to let nature take its course.
Coyotes found the deer and killed it, Wilkerson said.
Later, Wilkerson found an arrow in his yard. "The only way it could have got there, is it went across my back neighbor's patio and landed in my yard," he said.
"That's when I started the petition. That's what got us here," said Wilkerson.
Councilman Cody Seeley, who lives near the area in question, said he talked to most of the neighbors about the complaints.
"I think this is simple," said Seeley. "All we have to do is exempt this parcel. We'll change out the signage."
Out of 22 deer harvested on city property, only two were harvested in this area, said Councilman Sean Connell. Hunters that harvest deer on city property told him they didn't harvest there, he said.
Therefore, removing this property from deer management won't significantly affect the program, Connell said.
City records show 16 deer taken out of Second Avenue South, Eggers said, but 14 of the 16 were taken on private property about a mile west of the property the council was discussing.
Private property within the deer management zone can be hunted with the landowner's permission.
Hunters in the deer management program weren't aware of hunting in the area in question, Eggers said. "We're not even sure if the people who are hunting there are even part of the city program," he said.
Between city and private property, about 140 acres are available to hunters in the deer management program, said Eggers. "So this 7.9 won't really affect much," he said. "I think there's ample hunting opportunities... to recommend that this be taken off the deer management program."
Councilman Gregg Obren suggested the city contact hunters in the deer management program and give them a heads up if the council wants to stop hunting there immediately.
"We only have 11 signed up this year compared to last year [when] there were 26," said Eggers.
Mayor Scott Maddasion said the city will make sure the proper signs are posted so people will know they can't hunt there. City Administrator Matt Brooke asked residents not to approach hunters in the area but to report them to the city.
