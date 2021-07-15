CLINTON – Clinton’s Public Works Department has concluded the trial period of weekly recycling for Tuesday and Thursday routes.
The goal was to increase recycling tons by 50% for a 3-month period, April 1- June 30. Although the 17% increase was positive, the increase of 1.5 pounds per week per household could be sustained in the existing bi-weekly schedule and the increase does not warrant weekly pickup at this time, city officials said in a press release.
Starting with the week of July 19, the city will return to its normal bi-weekly schedule. July 19 is A-Week.
If you need to know which week is your recycling pickup, or if you have any other questions, contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144, option 3, option 3.
