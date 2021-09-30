CLINTON – Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker has announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 City/School Elections are available in the Auditor’s Office starting Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 1.
Absentee ballots are available for all cities and school districts within the Clinton County boundaries.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Request forms are available at the Auditor’s Office, on the Clinton County Elections website at www.elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov and at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov.
All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 18. This is sooner than it has been in the past. Due to recent legislation, requests for a mailed ballot must be received 15 days before the election (formerly 11 days).
Ballots requested through the mail must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. Election Day.
For more information about the 2021 City/School Elections in Clinton County, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at (563) 244-0568 or visit the website at www.elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov. You can also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.
