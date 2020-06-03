CLINTON — The City of Clinton is looking for a developer to turn a former spiritualist camp into tax revenue.
The city is accepting bids for the purchase and improvement of an 8.67-acre plot of land located at the northwest corner of Second Avenue South and Bluff Boulevard.
Bids are due at city hall by 2 p.m. July 1. The minimum bid is $110,000. The property is appraised at about $130,000, but the buyer will have some clean-up expenses, City Administrator Matt Brooke said Monday.
The city expects a minimum valuation of $1 million when the property is developed, Brooke said. “We don’t really want someone to build one house.”
The city will receive more revenue if the buyer builds six houses at $350,000, he said.
The property may be viewed upon request by potential buyers. “We’ve already had, I think, three different groups have requested keys,” said Brooke.
The city will make sure the property contains no lead or asbestos, Brooke said. That will be one less expense for the buyer.
The history of the camp
The Mississippi Valley Spiritualist Camp known as Mount Pleasant Park came into being in 1885, according to a Sept. 4, 2013 Clinton Herald article by Gary Herrity. At one time, the organization owned land north of the camp as well.
Groups around the country with similar interests began having summer Chautauquas (named after Chautauqua, N.Y.) about the same time. The relaxing meetings included literary readings, physical fitness outings and dance symposiums, Herrity wrote.
Clinton’s Mississippi Valley Spiritualist Association grew prosperous. Hundreds of people attended events there. The camp built the first outdoor swimming pool in Clinton.
Séances became popular. Mediums were perceived as instruments of other-worldly communication, and they practiced healing, channeling, premonitions, and other clairvoyant behaviors as they worked through trances, with loud knocks and rappings, or sometime trumpets, which ushered in voices from the netherworld, Herrity wrote.
In the 1900s, some religions and organizations believed strongly that one could contact those who had died, and that conversation with them was possible. Others were afraid of this concept. Although their faith might accept an occasional miracle, contact with the deceased was unheard of and made them queasy, Herrity said.
By 2013, skeptics had reduced the ranks of the believers in spiritualism, but active participants remained at the camp. Several families lived at the camp, and quite a few active members meet there every Sunday, Herrity said.
When National Spiritualist Association of Churches failed to pay taxes and penalties of more than $19,000 for 2010-2013, Clinton County took possession of the property at a 2013 tax sale.
In 2018, the county assigned the certificate of sale to the City of Clinton, which took possession in February 2019.
Bid specifications
The property is zoned one-family residential and is eligible to be rezoned residential, the city says. The property will be sold as is, and the buyer will be required to demolish and remove all existing structures from the property at his or her own expense within six months of closing.
The winning bidder will have one year to begin residential development of the property and will be required to construct no fewer than six residential dwellings on the property with an aggregate value of at least $1 million.
“We’re just really excited,” said Brooke.
The city is willing to work with the developer as to whether the road on the property becomes public or private, Brooke said, and the city wants to move the entry to the property to Ike’s Peak Road to reduce the number of entries from Bluff Boulevard when it is resurfaced.
The city will conduct a public hearing for the proposed sale during its July 14 council meeting.
