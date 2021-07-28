CLINTON — To make the former YMCA building more attractive to developers, the City of Clinton is considering a loan and a grant to pay for asbestos removal.
The City obtained the property at the corner of South Third Street and Fifth Avenue South through assignment of a tax sale deed in August and is seeking a buyer to develop the property.
The building is structurally sound, according to a City Council report, but the original portion, which was constructed in 1906, needs considerable work.
An inspection of the building found asbestos in ceiling and floor tiles of the 1906 portion of the building. Cleaning up the property will make it more marketable, city officials said.
The City Council agreed Tuesday to vote on loan and grant applications for asbestos removal during its next meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10. The City will also remove any lead found in the building during future inspections, officials said.
"We cleaned it out a while back, sealed it up ... with some clear coat," City Administrator Matt Brooke told the City Council on Tuesday.
As Brooke and City Clerk Lisa Frederick discussed grants that might help pay for asbestos removal, they found the Brownfields Revolving Loan fund and consulted Dawn Danielson, development coordinator and Brownfields Project Manager for the East Central Intergovernmental Association, about the program, said Brooke.
ECIA administers the Brownfields Revolving Loan fund in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Agency, Danielson said during Tuesday's meeting. "The funds can be used to clean up any actual hazardous contamination located on a site."
In 2018, ECIA conducted a phase-one assessment on the YMCA in Clinton, which identified the potential for asbestos.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducted an asbestos inspection which confirmed that the building had asbestos that needed to be removed, Danielson said. The cost of removal was estimated at $150,000 to $200,000, she said.
Because the City was not responsible for contaminating the property, it is eligible for the revolving loan, which has a match requirement of 20%, Danielson said. Once the project is complete, EICA can forgive up to 30% of the project cost, up to $40,000, she said.
The loan term can be anywhere from 1-15 years, said Danielson. The first three years are interest free. Beginning in the fourth year, a small interest rate would be attached, raising each year, but capping at 2% at 15 years.
The City is also looking for the Iowa DNR Brownfields grant. It cannot be used for the match, but it could offset some of the City's costs, Danielson said.
The City estimates that the total cost of the project will be $250,000. The City will pay $50,000 and take out a loan for $200,000 for three years with no interest, Brooke said.
And ECIA agreed to help the City with an economic development plan, Brooke said.
When the ceiling and floor tiles are removed, the 1906 building could be turned into an apartment complex, Brooke said.
The Wilson Building, for example, has space on the second, third and fourth floors for four apartments of 650 to 850 square feet, Brooke said.
The YMCA building has 6,500 square feet on the second and third floors, plus space on the first floor for commercial use. "So you really could have really nice, luxurious apartments ... on those two floors," Brooke said.
A developer could fill in the swimming pool and provide indoor parking with key-card entry for the apartments, or other amenities.
"We just thought this was a great opportunity," said Brooke. "We think with this all cleared out this makes it even more marketable because now a developer doesn't have to go through all these steps," he said.
"And, because we do development agreements with everybody that purchases city-owned property, we can make sure we get a fair-market-value price for selling it, but also the development agreement can include all those things to ensure that it returns to ... great use for private entities to use."
"By removing asbestos, you're removing the ceiling and the floor tiles, and you really do have a great shell to start from, and that's going to eliminate a lot of cost by any developer," Brooke said.
It's just another step in the right direction to eliminate empty buildings downtown, Brooke said.
The council has to decide if it wants to sell the property as is or clean it up and sell it, said Brooke. The council will vote on the loan and grant applications next month.
