CLINTON — The city of Clinton will ask for $744,200 from the state of Iowa to construct a roundabout at South 19th Street and Manufacturing Drive.
The Clinton City Council approved the submission of a grant application Tuesday to the Iowa Department of Transportation for 80% of the cost of the $930,300 project. The city will contribute $186,100.
The DOT helps to fund projects that will reduce emissions and contribute to better air quality through the Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program.
The city said in its resolution that replacing the traffic signal at the intersection of Manufacturing Drive and South 19th Street with a four-legged roundabout will reduce vehicle delays and vehicle emissions.
“This is just an opportunity to fund part of the Manufacturing Drive project. As you know, we didn’t receive the BUILD grant so we’re looking for other funding opportunities,” City Engineer Jason Craft said Tuesday.
The proposed roundabout at 19th and Manufacturing was part of the BUILD grant application, Craft said. “We’ve contemplated a lot of different types of designs for this. Definitely not a good intersection as it sits. There’s limited sight distance there.”
The angle of a left turn onto Manufacturing Drive from the northbound lane of 19th Street is particularly challenging as the intersection stands, Craft said.
The preliminary design of the 140-foot-diameter roundabout provides a 20-foot drive lane and a 24-foot truck apron, Craft said.
“There’s only about 15 trucks a day that make that left turn,” said Craft. “And there’s about ... 12-15 a day that make the right turn from Manufacturing onto 19th. Other than that there aren’t a lot of semis at that intersection. You might see one to two a day making a delivery.”
The intersection currently uses a signal light to control traffic flow for the intersecting streets and for an unpaved alleyway. Access to the alley will be eliminated at the intersection during reconstruction, Craft said.
“We’ve always known that we’re going to have to reroute that alley around the manufacturing and cut off a couple of accesses to the southwest there,” Craft said.
The new intersection will be a single-lane roundabout with a trail along the south and a sidewalk along the north side, paralleling Manufacturing Drive, Craft said.
The city will have to obtain additional property and rights-of-way from property owners regardless of whether the intersection becomes a roundabout or remains a four-way stop, Craft said. And the city will have to reconstruct some driveway entrances.
The city will invite residents and businesses on Manufacturing Drive from U.S. 30 to College Avenue to a meeting in November to discuss the project, Craft said. “Everyone’s going to be impacted by this.”
If the city receives the grant, final plans will be approved in the second half of 2021, and construction will begin in 2022.
The city had planned to use a grant from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program to help pay for the Drive to Prosperity project, the reconstruction of Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard from U.S. 30 to Seventh Avenue North. But, for a third time, the city was denied the federal funding.
The project could take up to 10 years to complete without that funding, city officials said.
The reconstruction of the 4-mile stretch of road on Clinton’s west side will cost an estimated $33 million, Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said in July. The Iowa Department of Transportation will kick in $3.9 million, Iowa American Water $2.9 million and the city of Clinton $11.5 million. The city asked for $15 million from BUILD, but will now have to find it elsewhere.
The city also applied for a CARES grant for $3 million, which would decrease the city’s funding responsibility. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provides funding to alleviate some of the economic impact of COVID-19.
