CLINTON — The Clinton City Council has authorized an application for a block grant for facade improvement assistance for the Wilson Building project.
The council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution approving and authorizing an application through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization Fund for the Wilson Building project on behalf of the Economic Growth Corporation.
The council approved the proposed CDBG downtown revitalization fund, approved the Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment, authorized Mayor Scott Maddasion to sign the CDBG application and pledged to provide $500,000 as a local effort if the CDBG grant is awarded by the Economic Development Authority.
East Central Intergovernmental Association Director of Community Development Mark Schneider said the city has been working with the Downtown Clinton Alliance and Economic Growth Corporation, looking to apply for a CDBG downtown revitalization grant for the Wilson Building. The proposed facade improvements fall under the Slum and Blight National Objective, which requires at least 25% of the area to be identified as a Slum and Blight condition, Schneider said.
“The city has a blighted area that has been identified which, off the top of my head, I think was around 42% of the properties,” Schneider said. “And therefore this project, this building, lies within that area and therefore meets their HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) requirement to be eligible for that criteria.”
There would be no displacement of households or businesses anticipated as part of the project, Schneider said. While no displacement is anticipated, the city agrees to fully comply with the Uniform Relocation Act and Section 104D of the Housing Community Development Act if there is unforeseen displacement, Schneider said.
Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said the project, which would add housing units and retail space, is still on track to begin construction this calendar year with completion slated for next calendar year.
