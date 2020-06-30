CLINTON — The City of Clinton will be selling old paving bricks, the engineering department announced Monday.
The bricks will be sold in lots of 100 for $20. Purchases are limited to 1,500 bricks for $300.
Buyers must pay for the bricks at the City’s Engineering Department on the second floor of City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The bricks are located behind Building 45 at the Miller Ridge Apartments; turn west onto 25th Avenue North from North Fourth Street and follow the road around the curve.
Contact the Engineering Department at (563) 244-3423 with any questions.
