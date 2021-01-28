CLINTON — The Clinton City Council approved the sale Tuesday of several South Clinton properties to Archer Daniels Midland despite a former city councilman’s objection to the price.
“We did get some feedback from previous council members and some community members about the sale price of the property we were looking at with the ADM deal,” Councilman Sean Connell said Tuesday.
“Some folks look at what ADM paid in the past for the other parts in South Clinton, and there’s a stark contrast between those values,” Connell said. But what ADM paid 10 years ago for properties with houses on them isn’t comparable to what the vacant properties are worth 10 years later, he said.
“Who’s to say what’s fair and reasonable, I guess?” Connell said.
The land in question – 48 parcels, most between 3,500 and 7,000 square feet – was appraised three times, according to Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. “The $1.19 per square foot, based on our appraisals, is a fair deal, in my eyes,” he said.
“We had $1.38, we had an 88-cents, and $1 per-square-foot appraisals, and we ended at $1.19,” said Maddasion. “Yes, it’s less than what they paid for land 10 years ago, but we are in a different scenario.”
“I’m not against selling,” John Rowland said Wednesday, but he thinks the city should have hired a broker to negotiate the price. “I personally think they could have done better.”
Rowland served on the Clinton City Council from 1984-1989 and again from 2012-2016. Even before Rowland’s first term on the council, the city was acquiring dilapidated and abandoned properties in South Clinton, Rowland said.
The City Council at that time talked about combining the small parcels and selling acreages to industries. The council planned to hire commercial brokers to market it, said Rowland. “I don’t think the city has a good track record of negotiating.”
The current purchase agreement with ADM notes that neither party used the service of a real-estate agent or broker in connection with the transaction.
Rowland provided the mayor and his city councilman with prices that ADM paid for properties in South Clinton from 2009-2015. According to the data provided by Rowland, ADM paid about $14.32 per square foot for about 879,000 square feet of land. “$1.19 is not anywhere close to what’s been paid,” Rowland said.
“What we haven’t considered here is the purchase of this land and the economic impact that it will have overall throughout the city,” Councilwoman Julie Allesee said Tuesday.
The revenue the community will see from the land in the next 10 years will far outweigh what the city is giving up in the sale price, Allesee said.
The sale of the land will facilitate Spiber’s partnership with ADM, said Maddasion. “So there is a large economic impact that’s coming from this.”
“It’s not as clear to see it when you look at those numbers,” said Allesee. “But when you start looking at salaries, people moving to the community ... it’s going to make this a good, good bet on our part.”
“We also had some discussion that ... this is bare ground that we’re maintaining. It’s not a house that somebody lives in. This, right now, is costing us money,” said Maddasion.
Ten years ago when ADM bought properties in South Clinton, there were houses on them, and people had to pay to be relocated,” said Brooke. “And so there was a higher demand for that at that point.”
Maddasion said that the initial sale approved Tuesday is not the entire sale. “There’s two parts to this deal,” said Maddasion. “So the number that we see here, the $287,000 is not the whole deal. We have to do this part first.”
The city will sell ADM some streets and alleys at the same rate, Maddasion said, for a total sale of $571,000.
Streets are usually 20 cents to 30 cents per square foot, said Brooke, but “because ADM is working with us, and a good partner,” the industry is buying the streets and alleys at the same square-foot price, Brooke said.
The land sale will make possible a partnership between ADM and Spiber, a Japanese bio-fiber company, which announced last year that it will move some of its bioprocessing to ADM.
The ADM-Spiber venture will also bring in revenue for wastewater, which may allow the city to reduce residential sewer rates. “So there’s more to it than just a piece of ground,” said Brooke.
“This is not on the tax roles,” said Connell. “And we have a couple of partners now that are interested in the property for economic development. And I think it’s just, it really makes sense. We’re not going to get ... what those folks got 10 years ago. Different time and place.”
“These are non-buildable lots,” Maddasion said. The city sells such lots throughout the city for much less, he said.
“And this is going to add some jobs right away, and the potential for the future is, hopefully, even higher,” Maddasion said.
The land ADM will take title to includes properties on 12th, 13th, 14th 15th and 16th avenues south, South Third Street and one lot on 13th Avenue South. The city took title to the parcels as far back as 1979.
