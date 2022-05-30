CLINTON – Clinton city officials have announced the building that once housed the Smith Brothers General Store will be demolished.
The city made the announcement after learning Steve Smith, the owner of the building at South Fourth Street and U.S. 30, has decided to demolish the structure rather than repair it.
“City officials understand the significant loss to our community occasioned by these events, but due to the continuing public safety concern and cost-prohibitive alternative of making repairs, the owner feels demolition is necessary,” the city said in a press release.
The future of the building came into question in September 2020, when the brick veneer of a portion of the east façade of the building collapsed onto the sidewalk. It was discovered the walls of the building were leaning substantially toward the roadways to the east and south of the structure, city officials said.
City officials sought and obtained an order from Clinton County District Court requiring the owner of the building to either repair the east and south walls, or demolish the building at his expense to alleviate the safety concern.
Smith had said he would look for another location for the business and the city at that time offered to assist Smith in finding suitable real estate to relocate the business. Smith declined the options presented to him, city officials said at that time.
The city has now learned Smith has decided to demolish the structure, rather than repair it.
