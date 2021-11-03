CLINTON — Though Clinton City Engineer Jason Craft would like to keep pavement projects under $2 million a year, his priority is to keep streets in good shape.
“We’ve spent a lot of money on streets over the past ... 15 years,” Craft told the City Council in October. The council decided in 2014 or 2015 to fund street paving at $3 million a year to bring streets up to an acceptable pavement condition index, he said.
Every four years the Iowa Department of Transportation drives its vans over Clinton’s streets, recording the roughness or smoothness of a street, the structural integrity, the presence of voids under the street, how thin or thick the pavement is, and the age of the pavement, Craft said.
An algorithm produces a number between 0 and 100, the PCI. PCI is a quantitative measurement, Craft said. It’s more objective than simply looking at streets.
“If you had a street with a 70, it would be a good street,” said Craft. “It’s very hard to keep a street at that standard.”
Craft wants to repair city streets before they get to 0 and have to be rebuilt, he said. “We’re shooting for 65 or above.” Keeping streets above a PCI of 70 takes a lot of money, Craft said.
The Iowa DOT is gathering PCI information now for reporting in 2022, Craft said.
Meanwhile, Clinton’s engineering department uses Deighton Total Infrastructure Management System software to prioritize and budget roadwork, Craft said. The dTIMS numbers led the city to budget street maintenance at $3 million a year, tapering back after all the streets reached an acceptable PCI, said Craft.
When the DOT first began driving the roads in 2007, Clinton had PCIs in the 30s, said Craft. By 2013, streets were over 50, and in 2019, right around 60.
Clinton is responsible for 145 miles of streets, according to a report from the city’s engineering department. Fixing them requires a lot of money, said Craft, “[And] you can’t just fix every road at once.”
A road in Iowa is subjected to precipitation, extreme heat and freezing. It won’t last forever, Craft said. If the City stops spending money on streets, they’ll return to 2007’s condition.
“It wouldn’t take long and we’d be back to where we started,” Craft said. “That’s the nature of streets. It’s a continuous investment.”
A map of PCI ratings of Clinton streets prepared by the engineering department is mostly blue, yellow and green. A few streets are red and orange.
“This year we’re going to focus on getting rid of the red for sure,” said Craft.
The red streets have PCIs of 0-20. Clinton shouldn’t have many of those, said Craft. “I would expect a lot of complaints.”
Orange streets have PCIs of 20-40. The City needs to resurface, patch or reconstruct those streets, Craft said.
Yellow streets have PCIs of 40-60. “That should be most of our streets,” Craft said.
A PCI of 60-80, shown on the map as green is a good street, said Craft. Blue streets have an 80-100 PCI. “We don’t have that many,” he said.
“Kind of what we’re looking for is yellow and green,” Craft said. “Blue is not sustainable.”
The 2019-2021 map shows very few red roads, unlike the first map in 2007, which looked like a bloodbath, according to Craft. “It was orange and red.” That’s when the council decided to make street maintenance a priority, he said.
The pavement construction program for 2022 will cost $3.6 million. Craft had hoped to keep the cost below $3 million each year, but the city had a backlog, he said.
The streets costing the most money in the 2022 road construction budget are Riverview Drive between Sixth Avenue South and Ninth Avenue North at $600,000, South 32nd Street from Second Avenue South to Harts Mill Road at $425,000, South 14th Street from 14th Avenue South to Lincoln Way, at 450,000, and the extension of LaMetta Wynn Drive from the existing dead end to 19th Avenue North at $500,000.
The following three years are projected at under $3 million. The city will repair some roads in the orange level that haven’t been addressed in the last 20-25 years, said Craft.
In 2023, the cost of repairing streets is estimated at $2.2 million, the greatest amount – $900,000 – for Second Avenue South from South Fourth Street to Bluff Boulevard.
In 2024, the price tag goes up to $2.7 million. “Springdale Drive’s a big one there,” said Craft. The street will be replaced from 13th Avenue North to 19th Avenue North for $1.2 million, according to the construction program.
“I’d hoped to get right around $2 million,” said Craft, but that stretch of Springdale Drive is in bad shape and has to be replaced. The city can’t maintain it in its current state, said Craft.
In 2025, the city will spend $2 million on maintenance of 12 streets. The highest cost will be 22nd Place from Camanche Avenue to Iowa Avenue at $350,000.
In 2026, the city will repair 19 streets, most at a cost of less than $100,000. Fourth Avenue South from South Fourth Street to South Ninth Street will cost $500,000, and 27th Avenue South from South 19th Street to South 15th Street will cost $1 million.
At that time, 27th Avenue will be the worst road in town, said Craft.
The Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard reconstruction will increase the construction project budget, Craft said. “You have to put money into roads.”
But by 2026, the City should have a PCI around 65, and the City will be maintaining roads rather than rebuilding them, said Craft.
“And it’s going to be a lot more of quick and easy thin resurfacings, micro-surfacings, curb patching,” said Craft. “We don’t want to get to the point where we’re back like in 2007 when we had all these terrible streets.”
Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns asked if fixing alleys was included in the pavement plan. “We’ve got some really bad ones,” Kearns said.
“We put them in the budget for the road use tax,” said Craft. But the loss of population and per-capita funding from the state decreased the amount of money available to repair alleys, he said.
“Last year we fixed a bunch of alleys. This year we were planning on it,” said Craft. It’s not very expensive, he said. The city could budget $200,000 a year for alleys. But streets are the priority.
