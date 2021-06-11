CLINTON — The City of Clinton filed a petition in May against Shamrock Home Improvements, LLC. alleging breach of contract.
Shamrock won the bid for the property at 617 Sixth Ave. S. in October of 2020. The purchase agreement required that the buyer complete certain work on the property by May 1, 2021 or convey all interest back to the City.
Through Attorneys Steve C. Leidinger and Kyle A. Sounhein, the City filed a petition May 25 against Shamrock Home Improvements, LLC. Shamrock Home Improvements has not yet filed an answer to the petition.
The petition says that on or about May 18, 2020, Clinton was awarded title by court order for the 617 Sixth Ave. South property. The city council, on or about October 13, 2020, authorized sale of the property to Shamrock following a sealed bid and public hearing process, the petition says.
About October 18, 2020, Clinton and Shamrock entered into a purchase agreement for the property. Clinton issued a deed to Shamrock for the property on or about October 23, 2020, according to the petition.
Shamrock paid the City $750 for the property and agreed to perform additional work on the property, the petition says. The work included redoing all electrical work and installing new fixtures, furnace and water heater; repairing interior damage; replacing the roof; conducting a full inspection of the plumbing and making appropriate repairs and upgrades; upgrading the kitchen cabinets and fixtures; repairing and replacing paint on the walls and ceiling; installing new flooring and carpet through the home and maintaining the home as a single family residence, according to the petition.
The work was to be completed by May 1 of this year, according to the petition. The purchase agreement provided that if the work was not completed, Shamrock was to convey all interest in the property back to the city by quit claim deed.
Clinton notified Shamrock in April and May that the work had not been completed, according to the petition. The city requested Shamrock provide the quit claim deed, but Shamrock has not executed any document transferring property back to the city, the petition says.
