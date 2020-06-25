CLINTON — A district court judge awarded the City of Clinton title to two abandoned properties this month.
District Court Judge Patrick McElyea filed an order June 15 granting default judgment and awarding title to 623 10th Ave. S. to the City of Clinton.
McElyea ruled that the property is abandoned by definition according to Iowa Code and ordered judgment entered in favor of the City of Clinton. The City will take title free and clear of any claims, liens or encumbrances held by the respondents.
The order awarded the city ownership of any abandoned property remaining on the property.
The city’s application for entry of default judgment was filed against Richard T. Bailo, Midland Funding, LLC, and Dismas Land Holdings 10, LLC. The Internal Revenue Service and the Clinton County Treasurer were other parties of interest.
The Internal Revenue Service filed an answer stating their desire for no further participation. The Clinton County Treasurer filed a disclaimer of interest and consent to order.
District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert filed an order June 18 granting default judgment and awarding the title to property at 656 Fourth Ave. S. to the City of Clinton. The order says the property is abandoned within the meaning of Iowa Code.
Bert ordered judgment entered in favor of the city, awarding the title to the city free and clear of any claims, liens or encumbrances held by the respondents. Bert awarded the city ownership of any abandoned personal property remaining on the property.
The city filed an application for entry of default judgment against Michael J. Smith, OHP 17, L.C., and King Funds Fifteen, LLC. Rustie Autumn Nielsen and David J. Nielsen, Ritbert Land Holdings, LLC, and the Clinton County Treasurer filed a disclaimer of interest and consent to order.
