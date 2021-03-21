CLINTON — The City of Clinton's text message alert system will be delivered from a different number, the City said last week.
Text messages prior to March 19 came from the number 36000, the City said. Messages will now originate from 563-500-1585.
Residents who have signed up to receive text message alerts don't have to change anything, the City said, but they should be aware that the new number sends City texts.
Residents who wish to sign up to receive text message alerts should text CLINTON5 to the number 563-500-1585 and reply Y to opt-in to the program.
Messages alert residents to delays in garbage and recycling due to weather and holidays, to snow emergencies and calendar parking days and to city hall closures, the City said.
