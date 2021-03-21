Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.