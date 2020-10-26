CLINTON — The City of Clinton is poised to approve a development agreement with a controversial subdivision Tuesday.
The agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting includes a public hearing concerning approval of the proposed Riverstone Crossing Urban Renewal Plan and approval of a development agreement with Riverstone Development, L.L.C.
The development, located north of Springdale Cemetery, prompted residents of Ninth Avenue North to protest the extension of its cul-de-sac to Springdale Drive to the east.
The City Council approved the plat for the First Addition of Riverstone Crossing Subdivision in August.
Bill Wilford of Wilford Construction in Eldridge Wilford intends to build standalone villas of 1,500 and 1,600 square feet in the center of Riverstone Crossing with custom houses around the outside of the 22.68 acre property, he told the Clinton Plan Commission in July.
The plat for the first addition has 24 lots that will accommodate housing. Additional plats will increase the number of lots to more than 60 by the time the development is complete, Wilford said.
Clinton City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 611 S. Third Street in Clinton. Residents who wish to particiate by phone should call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
City Council meetings are streamed on the City's YouTube channel.
