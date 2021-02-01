CLINTON — The Clinton City Council will discuss proposed changes to the Clinton Regional Water Reclamation Facility during a special Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Reclamation Facility is responsible for the collection, transport, and treatment of wastewater for the cities of Clinton, Camanche and Low Moor. Archer Daniels Midland asked the city in the fall of 2020 if it might accept wastewater from the ADM corn plant, the city says.
A feasibility study will be presented to City Council members Thursday at City Hall, spelling out a four-step proposal that would modify the city’s facility and provide infrastructure to get ADM’s wastewater to the reclamation facility.
City officials say the move might allow the city to lower sewer costs for residential customers.
The city has proposed that ADM pay for the upgrades.
To join the Committee of the Whole meeting by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212# Council meetings are also streamed live on the City of Clinton Iowa YouTube channel.
