CLINTON — Descendants of the William and Phillipa Koons family celebrated the first honorary street sign on Camanche Avenue.
For the next 10 years, 22nd Place will also bear the name of William and Phillipa Koons who, at one time, owned land on Camanche Avenue all the way to the Clinton Country Club west of town.
On hand for the unveiling of the sign Wednesday were William and Phillipa Koons' great-grandson, Gary Jackson, his daughters Angie Turney and Sheri Loeffelholz and his nephew and niece, Terry King and Connie Baker.
The family was happy to have the sign where the Koons' family home once stood, at the current Chancy Park.
The house had a beautiful staircase, Jackson remembered. "He was a master craftsman."
Loeffelholz applied for the honor for the Koonses.
“William and Phillipa Koons were one of the first families that bought land in 1856 before Clinton was established in 1857,” Loeffelholz wrote in her application.
“William built many of the first buildings in Clinton to help Clinton grow and prosper.” One such building was the Clinton Hotel on the corner of Seventh Avenue South and Second Street, Loeffelholz said.
Koons built his mansion in the Riverside addition to Clinton — later known as Chancy — at 22nd Place and Camanche Avenue from trees grown on his land, Loeffelholz said.
According to a 2013 Clinton Herald article written by Gary Herrity, William Koons came to Clinton in 1856 and helped build the first railroad bridge for the Northwestern to Little Rock Island until a permanent span could be constructed across the river.
Phillipa Jane Retallick, an Englishwoman, married Koons in 1853, according to Herrity. They raised five children.
William died in 1889, and Phillipa carried on the Koons family business until her death in 1919. Phillipa was in real estate with W. H. Howes for a time and later worked under her own name.
Phillipa subdivided the Koons land for distribution to her children and grandchildren. The children sold the homestead and surrounding land to the city for $5 with the stipulation that it be used for a park.
The Koons mansion was used by the United Service Organizations during World War II and served as Chancy Branch Library for many years, Loeffelholz said.
Many denominations conducted church services there. The mansion was home to Chancy Lutheran Church from 1948 until the new church was built further up the hill, she said.
The house was torn down in 1958, according to Herrity.
The Koonses are buried in Springdale Cemetery in the historical center with other well-known families, Loeffelholz said.
Residents may submit the names of loved ones or historical figures who have had a historical, cultural or economic impact to the Neighborhood Improvement Committee between January and June 1, and the committee will select an honoree.
The cost is $400 for care of the sign, said City Administrator Matt Brooke.
