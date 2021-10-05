CLINTON — The Clinton City Council plans to amend its city code to allow construction of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System at Nestle Purina.
The City’s current zoning ordinance limits the heights of buildings to 100 feet, about eight stories, says a report from City Administrator Matt Brooke. Nestle Purina applied to the Zoning Board of Adjustment for an ASRS rack-supported building but did not attend the Zoning Board meeting.
The Zoning Board had numerous questions, said the city report, and was concerned that the proposed building, which would be only 5 or 6 feet shorter than the existing checkerboard square tower, would negatively affect the character of the neighborhood.
The Zoning Board denied the request for variance, the report says. Nestle’s next step would be to take the matter to district court. But rather than proceeding with legal action, Nestle met with city officials in September and presented an in-depth overview of the design, make and height of the proposed building, the city report said.
Nestle’s original application for variance placed the 100,000-square-foot unmanned storage building next to the southern property boundary, according to the city report. Nestle has shifted the location to the center of its complex, the report said.
“Our current codes says ... 100 foot is the maximum height,” said Brooke last week.
“We had thought that the location was going to be down on the southern boundary which was closer to The Landing,” said Brooke. “It’s not. Its actually going to be up about center mass of where Nestle Purina is located.”
Brooke described the building as a big vending machine. Raw materials and finished product in the storage building will be stored and retrieved by automated machines. People will not occupy the building, Brooke said.
Brooke showed photos of other such facilities that Nestle has in other states.
Brooke recommended in the city report that the council amend city ordinances to allow ASRS to go up to 135 feet on the condition that the distance from the nearest property lines are increased 20 feet for each one foot of height over 100 feet.
“This one will be 126 feet, 9 1/2 inches, but they need that little extra room in case roof pitch goes higher,” Brooke said.
“What our recommendation is going to be, through legal, is that we update both these sections of the code... for these unmanned buildings... that would be built in [zones] M2 and M3.”
The City and Nestle discussed safety issues for such a building with Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson and Fire Marshal Jeff Chapman during their Sept. 8 meeting, Brooke said.
Nestle said the structure would be fully outfitted with a wet sprinkler system, and designated pumps and water supply, the city report said.
“We don’t really have an appetite to put our firefighters up there,” said Brooke, “so we think that the way that the system is going to be constructed that that would actually put the fire out itself.
“It also is segregated from other areas of Nestle Purina so ... if it did start on fire it would not be able to spread to other locations as well,” said Brooke. “So we really spend a lot of time on that public safety part.”
“This will work just for buildings that are similar in nature to this one,” said Mayor Scott Maddasion. “If you were going to build a building that was going to have people in it ... you’d have to follow our current codes.”
The City Council will vote on the amendment during the next council meeting, Oct. 12.
