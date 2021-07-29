CLINTON — Objecting on principle, Clinton City Councilman Cody Seeley voted no on a grant application for a new ambulance for the Clinton Fire Department.
The Clinton Fire Department needs council approval to submit a grant application to the Clinton County Development Association for $75,000 to purchase a refurbished ambulance. Matching funds would come from the city’s general fund.
The resolution approving the application passed 6-1 Tuesday after a lengthy discussion.
Councilman Sean Connell pulled the resolution from the consent agenda for further discussion to clarify that the city is allowed to have only two active CCDA grants at one time.
“From talking with [City Administrator] Matt [Brooke], we don’t have any active grants now, so this would technically be OK to support if you so choose,” Connell told the council. “If we do have active grants, we can only have two at one time before they’re paid.”
Seeley objected to the resolution being placed on the consent agenda in the first place rather than listed as a discussion item on the council agenda.
“I think adding another ambulance to our fleet, like actually not replacing one but adding an additional one, given the costs, I think we should have had some discussion on this prior to it being on here as a grant application,” said Seeley.
“I think if this is something we’re serious about, it needs to be a [Committee of the Whole] item or something where we can kind of talk about it, or part of that discussion when we do the [capital improvement plan],” said Seeley.
“I think it merits discussion, because along with a fourth ambulance ... comes some additional expenses,” Seeley said.
Ambulance needs were discussed with the fiscal year 2023 CIP and the fiscal year 2026 CIP, Brooke told Seeley. The additional ambulance wouldn’t require more manpower but would meet needs the fire department currently has, he said.
“We have the funding to fund the whole entire thing, but we thought it would be a good one to at least seek a grant from CCDA for that,” said Brooke.
Brooke talked with council members in small groups the previous week “just so they’d have the background on that,” Brooke said.
Seeley said that having an additional ambulance may not be a bad idea. “All I’m saying is, I think this merits a conversation before it’s a consent agenda item.”
The resolution before the council was about applying for a grant, Mayor Scott Maddasion said. That’s separate from approving an additional ambulance, he said.
“The first step would be a discussion on an additional ambulance,” Seeley said.
“This is an opportunity that came up,” Brooke said. “Not just the CCDA grant, but this was an opportunity for a ... retrofitted ambulance at a low price, and we thought we should take advantage of it,” he said.
The purchase fits into a larger conversation about the reach that the ambulance has to have in the city, especially with the increase in industry at the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park west of town, Brooke said. The city may have to house an ambulance on the west side of town to reduce response time to locations there.
“I’m happy to have all those discussions,” Seeley said.
The city did have a discussion about another ambulance during the CIP, Councilman Gregg Obren said. The council put off the purchase to 2023.
“You guys discussed replacing ambulances,” Seeley said. “Not adding a fourth ambulance to the fleet.”
The fire department has a 2015 ambulance that it plans to remount, said Fire Chief Joel Atkinson. It’ll be out of commission for about three months, and the department has to have a replacement during that time, Atkinson said.
“The second thing is, our call volume’s up 25% from last year, maintaining those numbers this year,” Atkinson said. Clinton Fire relies on neighbors to cover calls that it could probably cover if it had another ambulance, he said.
While getting ready for the next round of CIP discussions, Atkinson talked with a dealer about ambulances. The dealer said he had one for $103,000, Atkinson said.
Adding a mechanical lift, which will eliminate the need for four people on some ambulance calls, will add $40,000 to the cost, said Atkinson.
“I just want to talk about it,” said Seeley.
Brooke said he did discuss this with council members in small groups the previous week.
“This was an opportunity that came up, but if we’re going to slow this down and miss an opportunity to not only save money on a good retrofitted one but be able to get $75,000 of a grant to help pay for that, then so be it,” said Brooke.
“But this is something that we require,” said Brooke. The council gave Brooke, as city administrator, authority to make decisions for the city, he said. “This is something we need, and we need your support for this,” he said.
“I think this is a great opportunity. We don’t have any other CCDAs out there. If there’s special ones that come up, we’ll ... put one in for that as well,” said Brooke.
Councilman Bill Schemers said sometimes the ambulances are all out and the fire department has to call other cities. A former first responder, Schemers said that delaying a call by three or four minutes is a life-and-death situation.
“Can you put a $75,000 price tag on a human being?” Schemers asked Seeley. “I can’t. I’m going to vote yes on this.”
CFD called Camanche ambulance for assistance 19 times last year, Atkinson said. “But we also sometimes hold calls while we’re waiting for an ambulance to clear the hospital,” he said.
“If we can ... clear the hospital faster than we can get Camanche to town then we’ll hold the call, they unload their patient and they go to the next call.”
Clinton ambulances also cover the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois; Fulton, Illinois; and assist in Andover, Sabula and the Preston-Miles area, Atkinson said.
“I’m not saying this is a bad idea,” Seeley said. “To me this is not a consent agenda item, and we should have had a discussion just like we’re having now, because we all just found out a bunch of information that none of us knew before. Or at least I didn’t,” he said.
“That is the only reason I’m questioning it,” Seeley said.
“I’m not saying it shouldn’t maybe have been a discussion [item],” said Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns, “but I do kind of feel like all the parts to the puzzle fell into place and came together a little quick.”
“From Councilmember Seeley’s comments, maybe we should have had it as a resolution saying we want to purchase an ambulance ... and discuss the purchase and then applying for the grant at the same time,” said Maddasion.
“Just so that we’re having that discussion. I think that probably would have solved a little bit of frustration on your part,” Maddasion told Seeley.
