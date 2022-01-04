CLINTON — The City of Clinton will pick up live Christmas trees with no stands, decorations, tinsel, or bags starting the week of Jan. 10.
Be sure to place trees in the same area where your garbage and/or recycling is collected.
City officials say it may take several weeks to complete.
Please generate a work ticket concerning Christmas Tree Collection by visiting ticket.cityofclintoniowa.us. Contact the Public Works Department with any questions at 242-2144, option 1, option 3.
