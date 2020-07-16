CLINTON — The Clinton City Council rejected the sole bid for traffic improvements at the intersection of Mill Creek Parkway and Highway 30 on Tuesday because the bid was more than twice the estimate for the project.
BWC Excavating of Clinton bid $128,259.50, but City Engineer Jason Craft had estimated half that amount, according to the resolution to reject the bid.
“This is a great project,” City Administrator Matt Brooke told the council. “This is going to actually help with the north- and southbound turn lanes that don’t really exist as we know today,” Brooke said.
The engineering department recommended rebidding the project in separate pieces, the resolution says.
“We’re going to put this back out to have two subs — one for guardrail, because we need to have some enhancements of the guardrail, and then one for electric, because this is also going to be some light-changing pieces, just like we’re doing in other areas of town, that are sensored,” Brooke said.
Traffic lights with sensors change when they detect traffic, unlike other traffic lights that are programed to change at timed intervals.
“It will actually move people through that intersection in a more proper way. So we’re going to put this back out. That’s why we’re rejecting it tonight,” said Brooke.
“And we think it should be about half this amount.”
Brooke said the improvements to the intersection were designed by Craft and the State of Iowa. “Anytime we can actually fix something for the state, they like it, and they end up throwing us some dollars,” Brooke said.
