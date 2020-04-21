CLINTON —Effective immediately, the City of Clinton will no longer be mailing out renewal notices or completed Class I or Class II Letters of Exemption.
Similar to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, all renewal notices will be sent to the email address on file with the ABD. Renewal notices will be sent out two months prior to expiration. Completed Class I or Class II Letters of Exemption, if applicable, will also be emailed to the licensee. The licensee will be responsible for printing and posting the Letter of Exemption.
All applicants are encouraged to complete any required paperwork digitally and to submit the same via email (clerk@cityofclintoniowa.us) to expedite processing. Similarly, online payments are strongly encouraged and can be completed via the City’s website at https://client.pointandpay.net/web/CityofClintonIAOnline
