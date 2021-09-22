CLINTON — Making city documents easily accessible to the public has resulted in an unexpected honor for Clinton City Clerk Lisa Frederick.
Frederick was named a 2021 Modern Governance 100 recipient in the ESG and Diversity Trailblazer category by Diligent Corporation, a software service company that enables board members of government organizations and nonprofit groups to share and collaborate information for board meetings.
"It's a pretty big deal," Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said Tuesday.
In 2020, the City of Clinton moved to more of an online presence using iCompass, a Diligent brand of software. Frederick took the lead, worked with the company and trained the people who would need to use it, Maddasion said.
All City Council and committee agendas and minutes are uploaded to the city's iCompass page. Department heads can use iCompass to submit council reports, and committees can upload meeting agendas and minutes.
The website makes the city more transparent, and it's easy to access, Maddasion said. "She just really did a great job taking the lead on the project."
Frederick, who has served as City Clerk since 2017, said the city had been talking about using less paper and going digital since before she became city clerk.
The COVID era seemed to be the perfect time to make that leap. "We started at the heart of COVID, in April 2020," Frederick said. The city's iCompass site had a hard launch in June 2020.
Before 2020, the city printed out agendas and packets – some as large as 400 pages – for each council member, the mayor, the city administrator and media outlets every week.
"We did everything on paper," Frederick said. The city also scanned the paperwork to create portable document formats that residents could access online. The result was not user-friendly, Frederick said.
The City's legal team worked with another town that used iCompass, said Frederick, and Clinton connected with the firm. "It was user-friendly. It was affordable," she said.
"The nice part of it was, iCompass did the training," said Frederick. The City Clerk and iCompass held joint meetings online to train anyone who would be using the portal.
"I probably use it the most," Frederick admitted. As City Clerk, she's responsible for putting out City Council agendas, minutes and press releases.
But committees and department heads can submit their own documents, Frederick said. Regardless of who's uploading the documents, they are all in one place.
Residents can search for documents, view future and past meetings and review agendas and meetings. They can also check the attendance and voting patterns of elected officials and subscribe to meeting information, Frederick said.
The City Code of Ordinances is on the website, https://cityofclintoniowa.civicweb.net/portal/, and meetings are live-streamed there.
Eventually residents will be able to find documents back to the 19th century online. The City has uploaded resolutions back to 2010, which were already in digital format, and is in the process of scanning and uploading all documents back to the founding of Clinton city government.
Uploading documents from the 1800s to the 1920s or 1930s is a priority, said Frederick. "They're more delicate," she said. The City wants to make sure the documents are preserved.
Frederick thinks iCompass nominated her for the Modern Governance 100 recognition because of the speed with which Clinton made the digital transition. "They were impressed with our motivation," said Frederick.
After COVID regulations forced businesses to create an online presence, the August 2020 derecho took down power lines. Keeping everyone informed through press releases was important in both situations.
With iCompass, Frederick can send emails to everyone who has signed up for notifications without having to check a list of email contacts, she said. Subscribers mark what information they want and receive notifications every time something in those categories is uploaded.
Frederick worked for the Clinton County Assessor's Office and the Board of Health before becoming City Clerk in 2017, she said. Frederick has completed annual and quarterly training to become a certified clerk.
The job requires a lot of knowledge, which requires a lot of reading. "You've got to know our code," Frederick said.
Frederick said she's honored to have been recognized by Diligent for her exemplary contributions to the city government.
"I think it shows the dedication of our mayor, council and staff," Frederick said. The integration of iCompass was a team effort by people who had the same goals.
"I'm happy because it's better transparency," Frederick said. Residents can readily see what the city government is up to.
