CLINTON — A jury trial is slated to begin in February 2022 in connection with a 2019 fatal accident involving a firetruck.
A jury trial for a petition filed against Clayton Schoenthaler and the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled to begin Feb. 28, 2022.
Grand Mound resident Linda Galloway, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Roger Galloway, filed the lawsuit Sept. 25 against the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department and Schoenthaler.
The petition alleges that on June 2, 2019, Roger Galloway was operator of a truck pulling a trailer with a lawn mower on it. He was traveling below the 55 mile per hour speed limit with Linda Galloway, his wife, south on 210th Avenue, the petition says. The road is a two-lane paved road, according to the petition.
The petition states Schoenthaler was operating a fire truck owned by and with consent of the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department. He was traveling north on 210th Avenue on a non-emergency test drive to make sure the safety equipment was working properly, according to the petition. The petition says Schoenthaler attempted a U-turn with the fire truck at the intersection of 278th Street and 210th Avenue. Stop signs existed at the intersection for traffic proceeding east or west on 278th Street. Schoenthaler did not stop before pulling back on 210th Avenue and made an attempted U-turn in one fluid motion, according to the petition.
The petition continues that despite clear conditions and an unobstructed view, Schoenthaler did not notice the Galloways’ truck until the last minute. The petition states Galloway’s truck struck the firetruck. The petition states that after the collision between the two vehicles, first responders provided medical aid to the Galloways. Roger Galloway later died from injuries sustained in the collision.
A witness testified during Schoenthaler‘s criminal trial for failure to yield upon entering a through highway that Schoenthaler had not used a signal before attempting the U-turn with the fire truck. Schoenthaler was convicted of failure to yield upon entering a through highway and was fined $500.
The petition alleges Schoenthaler was negligent by failing to maintain proper lookout, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, failing to exercise due care to avoid colliding with the Galloways on the highway and failing to act as a reasonable prudent person under the circumstances.
“The negligence of defendant Clayton Schoenthaler was a cause of the decedent Roger Galloway’s injuries, death and damages,” the petition says.
The petition also alleges one count of vicarious liability against the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department.
Schoenthaler and the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department filed an answer to the petition Oct. 19. The answer was filed through attorney Joni L. Ploeger. The answer denies all allegations under count one, negligence, against Schoenthaler. Under the allegation of vicarious liability against the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department, the answer admits Schoenthaler was operating a firetruck at the time of the accident with knowledge and consent of the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department within the scope of Schoenthaler‘s employment. The remaining allegations under this count are denied.
The answer lists multiple affirmative defenses. The answer demands strict proof of damages and legal and disputed factual claims. The answer states Roger Galloway was at fault and the fault was a proximate cause of any injuries or damage he and his wife sustained.
“Thus any recovery herein is either barred or reduced depending on the amount of fault attributable to Mr. Galloway,” the answer states.
The answer adds the negligence of all parties, persons and released parties must be compared pursuant to Iowa Code.
